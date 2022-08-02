After 37 years of work in the Robbinsdale Area Schools District, Cooper High School Activities Director John Oelfke is calling it a career.
Oelfke held a number of roles in the school district, including as a physical education teacher and head coach for three sports, but most recently was the activities director for Cooper High School.
He says the decision to retire has been on his mind as of late, with the coronavirus pandemic playing a role in ending his tenure.
“I had been thinking about it the last couple of years,” Oelfke said. “What kind of pushed me forward was all the covid things. The difficulties that it brought to the job the last couple years. I think it helped me make my final decision but I was close.”
In deciding to retire after the 2021-22 school year, he put a bow on 20 years in the position, something that he didn’t always envision himself doing.
“I never really sat down and said someday I‘m going to be the activities director at Cooper,” Oelfke said. “I more or less landed in the job from all the coaching experience from all the things I had been doing.”
The coaching experience Oelfke had led to him becoming activities director was plentiful. He was a part of three different athletic programs for the Hawks in the 1990s.
First, he took the head coaching job for the football team in 1990. Just a year later, he added head baseball coach to his resume while maintaining his role in football.
And just for good measure, he was co-head coach of the girls hockey team when the program first started as a co-op with Armstrong in 1995. All of these hats worn by Oelfke led to him becoming the activities director in 2002.
Having spent so much time in the school district, Oelfke came across a number of impactful coaches and administrators, but one that stood above the rest was Barbara Lehman.
Lehman was the athletic director at Cooper for seven years before Oelfke took over. He worked alongside Lehman and said she was a big mentor during his time as a coach.
“She was a rock in my life when I was in coaching,” Oelfke said. “She always had sound advice and worked hard in my development.”
With Lehman playing a big role in his life, he said one of the highlights of his tenure at Cooper was being present when they named the football stadium after her, now known as Barbara A. Lehman Stadium.
Another memory noted by Oelfke was leading the Hawks’ football team to the state playoffs for the first time in 1996. They reached the quarterfinals that year which was the furthest the program has reached at the state level until this past season, when Cooper reached the 5A semifinals.
Being a part of sports can play an instrumental role in the development of young athletes. There are many life lessons to be learned, including teamwork.
“The commitments, especially the teamwork and those kinds of things,” Oelfke said about what athletics teaches young athletes. “A lot of times you have to be persistent and resistant at times to make it through all the challenges. A lot of it when you lead into your real life and business world, the teamwork aspect and learning to work with others and commit to doing your part of what makes up the greater good.”
Taking over for Oelfke as activities director this year for Cooper will be current football coach Willie Howard.
Howard has been the head football coach since 2010 and is the winningest coach in school history. He has worked in the district as activities assistant and dean of students. Oelfke wasn’t a part of the hiring process but said Howard has his full support.
“I was 100% in the corner of Willie,” Oelfke said. “I’m excited for him and excited for what he’s going to bring to Cooper. He’s the person I was hoping was going to end up in this position.”
Howard will remain the head coach for the football team but will transition out of the role over the next three years. His son, Jaxon, is senior this fall on the team and recently committed to play football at LSU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.