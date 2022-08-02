oelfkeheadshot
Buy Now

After 37 years working in the Robbinsdale Area Schools District, including the last 20 as activities director, John Oelfke is calling it a career.

 Contributed / Cooper High School Athletic Department

After 37 years of work in the Robbinsdale Area Schools District, Cooper High School Activities Director John Oelfke is calling it a career.

Oelfke held a number of roles in the school district, including as a physical education teacher and head coach for three sports, but most recently was the activities director for Cooper High School.

Load comments