Fans of furry felines flock to new facility
Cafe Meow in New Hope hosted its grand opening June 23, with owner Jessica Burge celebrating her 30th birthday surrounded by more than two dozen cats along with excited human visitors to the business.
“This is the best birthday gift I could ever give myself, and hopefully all the other people that are here today,” Burge exclaimed.
The cafe at 3524 Winnetka Ave. N. in New Hope builds upon an original Minneapolis location but contains about twice as much room as the Uptown site. One room provides space for patrons to order coffee, “espurresso,” “kittea” and other beverages as well as desserts like “meowcarons,” cat cupcakes and other treats.
The other room can house as many as 30 cats, allowing feline lovers to cuddle and play with furry new friends. Up to 25 people are allowed in at one time.
If a visitor really likes a particular cat’s company, they can apply to adopt the critter as a new housemate. Some visitors had already applied to adopt cats on the day of the grand opening. Adoptions will allow more cats to enter the lounge to make friends and perhaps find future families.
Burge is working with The Rescue Crew, based in Plymouth, and Kitty Revolution, based in Lakeville, to bring in cats for the New Hope site.
Erin Lerwick, the medical coordinator for Kitty Revolution, delighted visitors the afternoon of June 23 when she introduced two additional cats to the lounge, bringing the total present that day to 26. The new cats cautiously took in the crowd that awaited them, with one quickly finding a tall cat tree from which to perch.
Some of their new companions who had settled in previously tucked themselves quietly into the many cubbyholes or on the cat furniture in the room. Others gleefully pranced about, with a few batting at ribbons dangled tantalizingly near them. One particularly fluffy kitty settled into the lap of Maple Grove’s Scott Vadnais as he sat on a lounge chair, with the cat keeping any would-be feline competitors for the coveted seat at bay while absorbing the petting.
“They all have their spaces,” said Burge, who noted that the abundance of cat furniture allows the cats to maneuver as high or low as they want in the room. “It gives them an opportunity to go where they feel is best for them.”
The cafe conducted a soft opening two days prior to the grand opening with friends, family, longtime supporters and walk-ins. The day of the grand opening proved busy, with people filling the coffee shop side at the top of each hour as Burge checked them in for a session with the cats on the other side of the glass. Between appointments and walk-ins, slots to visit the cats sold out for the day.
“It’s been busy, but it’s good,” Burge said. “Everybody has been just thrilled to be here.”
Many visitors said they appreciated the available parking at the New Hope site, which is located in a strip mall, and that the location provides easy access to suburban residents.
Past patrons of the Minneapolis site have also had the chance to interact with an abundance of new cats in New Hope.
“Every cat is cool, but we’ve got a lot of cool cats,” Burge joked. “Everybody’s so happy to be here. We’re so happy that they are here, and the cats are happy to be getting attention. It makes everyone just feel even better and brightens their day.”
Burge suggested that more locations could arise in the future if the New Hope location is a success.
“So long as there’s a demand for rescues needing this type of space and the community is enjoying it and making it continue to be viable, I don’t see why not,” Burge said.
The business is open every day but Monday, allowing cats and staff alike to have a break one day a week. Admission is $10.50 on weekdays and $15 on weekends for a one-hour period.
To book a time slot, visit nh.thecafemeow.com/reservations. Updates about new arrivals and other news are available at facebook.com/thecafemeownh and instagram.com/thecafemeownh.
