For parents that have kids competing in high school athletics, they hope for, at the very least, their kids have a positive experience in the sports they take part in.
For Nichole Scott, it’s an opportunity to see a glimpse of herself on the field and reminds her of her playing days.
The mother of Kylie Scott, a senior forward on the Champlin Park girls’ soccer team, was a standout soccer player in her high school and college years. She starred for Anoka as a midfielder, becoming an All-Conference, All-Metro and All-State performer, leading her team to the state tournament in 1994.
Champlin Park opened her sophomore year of high school and had the option of attending, but remained loyal to her roots with the Tornadoes.
She continued her playing career through college at the College of Saint Benedict, a Division III school in St. Joseph, Minnesota. She played for three years, soaking in all that the student-athlete life had to offer.
Nichole had considered transferring to a higher level of soccer in college, but wanted to stay loyal to her team and create lasting memories and friendships with Saint Benedict. She continued to play after college in a Division 1 women’s league for over 15 years. She even participated in an Anoka alumni game back in 2014 to celebrate the 20 years anniversary of the state tournament appearance.
Fast forward to today, she’s transformed from a player and coach to a loving parent and super fan in the stands for her three kids.
All three kids participate in sports. Her oldest, Tyler, plays football at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Her youngest, Carson, is in eighth-grade and plays hockey. But it’s with Kylie where she shares a special connection.
Nichole coached all three of her kids in soccer through the Coon Rapids Soccer Association, but it was only Kylie that continued to play soccer through high school.
“She taught me all the fundamental things that have brought me to the player that I am now,” Kylie said. “She taught me getting your body in front of the ball, trapping the ball with your body. That’s really carried over to my game now and throughout my whole life. You need to be able to win the ball out of the air and to be able to keep the ball and control it. It’s helped our relationship develop and be as close as we have become because we had those moments together.”
Soccer wasn't the only sport Kylie excelled in. She began to play hockey around the age of 5, and as her mother put it, she was a natural skater from the moment she stepped onto the ice.
Kylie was coached by her mom until she was 13 when she began to zero in on hockey being her main sport, but soccer was never fully pushed away. Sure, Kylie’s main focus was hockey, and has been throughout high school, but that hasn’t stopped her from becoming a standout soccer player just like her mom.
Kylie began her freshman year at Coon Rapids and started every game on varsity. She had five goal contributions (2 goals, 3 assists) for the 6-9-1 Cardinals. She changed schools before her sophomore year, joining the Rebels and remaining a regular starter for Champlin Park for the next two years and so far this year.
Having been able to take a step back from her coaching role, Nichole has been able to watch her daughter grow not only as a player, but as a person.
“For me the biggest thing is pride," Nichole said about watching Kylie play soccer. "Just feeling so proud that she fell in love with the game that has been such a critical part of my life. I played 30-40 years myself and the friends I’ve met along the way and the experience I had, learning how to push your mind and body in terms of stress. The word I come back to is proud of the career that she’s had.”
That hasn’t stopped her from watching the game through the lens of a former player and coach. She finds herself observing the game as if she were on the field, often to the benefit of Kylie.
It’s commonly spoken about that parents should avoid coaching their kids too much, especially the further they go into the sport. It can add to the stress of competition and become unnecessary commentary to their game.
But in this case, it’s been a vital part of Kylie’s growth on the field.
“She’s helped a lot for sure because sometimes I get frustrated because it feels like people don’t see what I see,” Kylie said. “Obviously I’ve learned my entire game from my mom so she knows exactly how I feel after games. If I’m frustrated, she helps me work through those frustrations because she probably went through the same thing when she was my age. It’s definitely great to have her perspective.”
Nichole says that Kylie will more often than not come to her for advice, which she is happy to provide. Even though soccer isn’t her main sport, she still seeks out advice from the person that taught her everything about the game.
“I always feel like a coach and a mentor to her and her friends or teammates,” Nichole said. “When she does something good she wants to know what I thought. Knowing her, she’s very pensive and introverted and serious at times so I know she really takes that on board. The coolest part is to come back the next game and see her apply something that I might have said to her. That part is always fun to see.”
It’s also fitting that Nichole and Kylie’s playing styles are similar. Nichole was an attack-minded player, just like Kylie is, and has had numerous parents and former coaches point out the similarities in their games. Nichole admits her coaches were on her case at times for being too selfish as a midfielder, but you can never be too upset at a player for having an eye for goal.
Hockey has taken priority in Kylie’s life. She is constantly at the ice rink for offseason workouts and even practices during the soccer season. But soccer always has a special place in her heart and is an opportunity for her to get mentally prepared for hockey season.
“It’s definitely given me a break. A lot of people my age only play hockey because you have to put in so much time into it and you can tend to get burnt out,” Kylie said. “I feel like that happens in the fall because you train in the offseason all summer long and then I get the break in the fall to play soccer and have fun and not have as much pressure on me. It’s helped me be ready to go when hockey season comes because I’m anticipating it coming and excited, whereas those players, all they’ve been doing is playing hockey throughout the fall so they’re not as excited for the season.”
Mom feels the same way.
“I’m like everyone else, I have high expectations for hockey for her. It’s not that I don’t have high expectations for soccer but I can sit back and enjoy the contributions she can make on and off the field differently,” Nichole said. “She doesn’t have the pressure to carry the team. She doesn’t have the same type of expectations that she does in hockey. I think it’s just about being able to sit back and see the strengths that she brings to the field.”
It’s not that Kylie doesn’t approach soccer with the same intensity she does hockey. It’s the reality of all dual-sport athletes that eventually decide on which sport they want to pursue at the next level. Their main sport just means a little bit more.
Nichole said Kylie has hopes of competing at the Division I level in hockey and with only 42 Division 1 women’s hockey teams, competition is fierce.
The switch in schools hasn’t slowed Kylie down on the ice. The Champlin Park/Coon Rapids co-op allowed for her to keep things the same in hockey. On the field for the Rebels, Kylie isn’t necessarily the top option for goals. That falls to senior All-State midfielder Paige Kalal, who scored 28 goals and had 9 assists in 2021.
Whereas in hockey, Kylie was a team captain last year and is a leader on the ice for the team as a defenseman. She’s been an All-Conference selection all three years on varsity.
“It’s definitely an outlet for me,” Kylie said about playing soccer. “I’m the most competitive person you’ll meet. I don’t take anything lightly but I definitely can have more relaxed shoulders and a more relaxed play because I don’t put as much pressure on myself which helps me be so successful.”
Soccer and hockey share a lot of similarities. The goal is to put the ball (or puck) in the back of the net. Scoring chances are created by moving around the field (or ice). There are principles that can be drawn and applied to each other.
Soccer has given both Nichole and Kylie the ability to strengthen their relationship through sports. It’s one of the many life lessons that sports provides to young athletes.
“I think there’s so many lessons learned through sports in general,” Nichole said. “Learning that tenacity and grit and perseverance no matter what. These are key things that will make you succeed in life. I’m hoping, not only when I was able to coach her, or now to be her number one fan, she’ll walk away from high school and have those skills to take her into college and life.”
“It’s bittersweet,” Kylie said about playing her final season of soccer. “Soccer has been a huge part of my life. I’m trying to enjoy every single moment of it. It’s going to be sad when it’s the last time I’ll put on my cleats and play.”
