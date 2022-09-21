DSC7719
Nichole Scott, left, with her daughter Kylie after Champlin Park’s game against Osseo Thursday, September 15 at Champlin Park High School. After coaching Kylie from ages 3-13, she has transitioned to become her daughter's biggest fan in the stands.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

For parents that have kids competing in high school athletics, they hope for, at the very least, their kids have a positive experience in the sports they take part in. 

For Nichole Scott, it’s an opportunity to see a glimpse of herself on the field and reminds her of her playing days.

Nichole Scott was a standout player for Anoka from 1991-1994, being named an All-Conference, All-Metro and All-State player throughout her career.
Kylie Scott played her freshman year at Coon Rapids before transferring to Champlin Park for her last three years. In addition to being a forward for the girls soccer team, she is a defenseman for the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids girls hockey team.

