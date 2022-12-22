magnus wright signing
Champlin Park senior Magnus Wright signs his National Letter of Intent to play football at Northern Iowa University Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Champlin Park High School.

 Photo courtesy of Mathew Mattson

Wednesday, December 21st was the first signing period for football in the 2022-23 school year. Many athletes use this day to announce their commitment to a school, whereas some have previously made the choice.

Even with schools canceled on Wednesday due to a snowstorm blistering through the Twin Cities, local athletes still signed their letter of intent to make their college choices official.

DSC_5765.JPG
Cooper defensive end Jaxon Howard applies pressure to Orono quarterback Charlie Kraus (10) in the first half Friday, September 2 at Orono High School.
DSC_9943.JPG
Cordell Wilson (1) returns a punt for Armstrong against Apple Valley Thursday, Oct. 6 at Apple Valley High School.

