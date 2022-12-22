Wednesday, December 21st was the first signing period for football in the 2022-23 school year. Many athletes use this day to announce their commitment to a school, whereas some have previously made the choice.
Even with schools canceled on Wednesday due to a snowstorm blistering through the Twin Cities, local athletes still signed their letter of intent to make their college choices official.
Robbinsdale Cooper defensive end Jaxon Howard - LSU
The most high profile recruit in the state made his decision back in July. He nailed down his final four schools to LSU, Michigan, Miami and Minnesota, eventually choosing the Tigers of LSU.
Howard had over 60 Division I offers. Rated as a 4-star edge rusher by 247sports.com, he was the top ranked recruit in the state, checking in 18th at his position and 120th prospect overall in the country. He led Cooper to their first state tournament appearance since 1996 in 2021, registering 50 tackles and 6 sacks. He added three receiving touchdowns as a tight end on offense. He took snaps at quarterback in their state semifinal game with their regular starter out due to injury.
It was a down year for the team in 2022, finishing with a 3-7 record, but they still rallied to their seventh-straight section final game. A midseason change of positions to middle linebacker increased Howard’s impact on the field as teams began to gameplan away from him. He finished with 118 tackles and one interception.
Howard will graduate Cooper early and become an early enrollee at LSU in January.
Champlin Park offensive and defensive lineman Magnus Wright - Northern Iowa
The standout lineman played both offensive and defensive line for the Rebels and will continue his football career at Northern Iowa on the defensive side. The Panthers are a Division I school, competing at the FCS level (football championship subdivision) in the Missouri Valley Conference. He was originally committed to Minnesota State-Mankato before decommiting in November.
Wright had 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks this past season. He was selected to the Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game, representing the North team.
Robbinsdale Armstrong cornerback Cordell Wilson - Western Illinois
Wilson verbally committed over the summer to the Western Illinois Leathernecks. Western Illinois is another FCS Division I school in the Missouri Valley. He was part of an Armstrong defensive unit that allowed 16.9 points per game, helping the Falcons reach the state tournament for the first time since 2003.
Wilson often shut down his side of the field with teams rarely testing him throughout the year. He had just 27 tackles on the season, but that was due to the rest of the stellar Armstrong defense doing their job up front and bringing the ball carrier down as soon as possible. It’s also due to Wilson being excellent in coverage and quarterbacks avoiding his side of the field entirely. He had one interception this season.
He was also selected to the North team in the Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game.
