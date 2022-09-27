DSC_8931.JPG
Champlin park forward Sylvester Doe (21) tries to get around a defender in the second half against Anoka Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Champlin Park High School.

 

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

You just had the feeling Sylvester Doe was waiting for his moment to call game.

Few teams in the state possess a goalscoring threat as lethal as Doe. It’s no secret that Champlin Park has leaned on their All-State forward for goals this season. He entered Tuesday night’s contest with 20 goals, including at least three goals in four different games.

DSC_8896.JPG
Champlin Park forward Deven Khamvongsouk (42) works down the left flank in the first half against Anoka Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Champlin Park High School.
DSC_8968.JPG
Champlin Park defender Elijah Ibraheem (15) takes a free kick in the second half against Anoka Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Champlin Park High School. His free kick goal extended the Rebels’ lead 3-1.
DSC_8821.JPG
Champlin Park forward Carter Havelak (8) heads a shot wide in the first half against Anoka Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Champlin Park High School.

