The postseason has arrived for girls hockey with the first slate of games taking place over the weekend. Both Champlin Park/Coon Rapids and Armstrong/Cooper were in the 4/5 matchup on Saturday, Feb. 11, and both emerged victorious.
It happened to be the second meeting this month between the Bluebirds and Royals. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids defeated Rogers 6-3 on Feb. 1.
The score was tied 1-1 at the end of the first period. Senior defender Kylie Scott netted the first goal for the Bluebirds. They took a 3-1 lead in the second with two quick goals from sophomore forwards Taylor Zahalka and Lily McKenzie. McKenna Sandberg cut the deficit to 3-2 for Rogers later on.
The Royals then tied it up two minutes into the third period before McKenzie netted her second goal of the night just two minutes later. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids protected their lead for the remainder of the period, eventually making it 5-3 with Rogers’ goaltender pulled late. Scott slotted home the free goal for her second as well.
It was a relatively clean game with just one penalty occurring, coming in the first period. Bluebirds sophomore goaltender Maddie Wostrel made 23 saves. Senior forward Brooklyn Johnson assisted two goals.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (17-7-2) kept their season alive for another few days and will now face the top seed Maple Grove (18-6-1) in the semifinals. That game will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Roseville Ice Arena at 5 p.m.
Section 6AA: #5 Armstrong/Cooper 5, #4 Wayzata 3
Perhaps the underdog in this matchup according to seeds, the Wings actually had more wins on the season heading into the matchup.
They traded goals in the first period before Armstrong/Cooper took a 3-1 lead in the second. Senior forward Cara Cook and junior forward Ruby Monogue netted the goals. Eighth-grader Abby Hanson made it 4-1 on the power play to begin the third period.
Wayzata’s discipline on the ice was lacking. They were whistled for eight penalties, three of which led to goals for the Wings. Both of Armstrong/Cooper’s goals in the second period were on the power play.
Cook scored her second goal of the night on an empty net to make it 5-2. Sam Mathe added a consolation goal for the Trojans to make it 5-3.
Sophomore defenders Stellie LeMieux and Claire Hanson had two assists apiece for the Wings. Hanson also had Armstrong/Cooper's goal in the first period. Junior goaltender Emma Kahl made 25 saves.
The Wings (8-18) will face the top seed Blake (14-11) in the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Parade Ice Garden at 6 p.m.
