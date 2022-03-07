New Hope Parks and Recreation is offering several camps for youth this spring break.

• Youth ages 4-8 can explore the world of Neverland during the Peter Pan Musical Theater Camp. Participants will learn music and choreography and put together a musical. Friends and family will be invited to a performance on the final day of class. The camp will be 9 a.m. to noon from March 21-24, at Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Dr. N. in Crystal. The fee is $97 for New Hope, Crystal and Robbinsdale residents and $104 for nonresidents.

• Youth ages 7-12 will create their version of one of the most popular musicals today at the Hamilton Musical Theater Camp. Actors will learn how to speak lines, block a scene, develop characters and more. The camp ends with a performance during the last 30 minutes of the final day of class. The camp will be 1- 4 p.m. from March 21-24, at Crystal Community Center. The camp is $97 for New Hope, Crystal and Robbinsdale residents and $104 for nonresidents.

• During RevSports Soccer Camp, young people ages 6-12 will work on soccer skills through various drills and exercises designed to improve speed, agility and footwork. The camp is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21, at New Hope Community Gyms, 8230 47th Ave. N. The fee is $35 for residents of New Hope, Crystal, Golden Valley and Robbinsdale and $42 for nonresidents.

• The RevSports Basketball camp will help youth ages 6-12 learn the fundamental skills of dribbling, shooting, defending, passing and more. The camp will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22, at New Hope Community Gyms, 8230 47th Ave. N. The fee is $35 for residents of New Hope, Crystal, Golden Valley and Robbinsdale and $42 for nonresidents.

To register for any of these camps or for more information, call the New Hope Parks and Recreation department at 763-531-5151 or visit newhopemn.gov/rec.

