Voters cast their ballots in the Feb. 8 special election for the Brooklyn Park City Council's vacant East District seat.

Xp Lee won the Feb. 8 race for the Brooklyn Park City Council's vacant East District seat, according to early results posted by the city.

XP Lee won the Feb. 8 race for the Brooklyn Park City Council's vacant East District seat.

Lee won the contest with 803 votes. LaDawn Severin followed with 596 votes. Trailing in a distant third was Benjamin Osemenam with 186, and in forth was Abraham Bah with 178.

A single ballot in the contest was counted as an overvote, where a voter cast a ballot for more than one candidate.

In total, 1,764 ballots were cast in the off-year special election.

Lee will fill the seat previously occupied by now-Mayor Lisa Jacobson.

Jacobson was elected mayor Aug. 10, 2021, succeeding now-Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Lunde in the mayor's seat.

As a result, Lee will serve the balance of Jacobson's term, which is set to expire Dec. 31, 2024.

Brooklyn Park Mayor Lisa Jacobson and Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon pose for a photo at the Salvation Army Noble Worship polling place, at 10011 Noble Pkwy N. Jacobson was elected mayor in August 2021, freeing up her former East District seat.

Lee's inauguration will bring the legislative body back to its full seven-member occupancy. The council has operated with six members since Jacobson's election.

Lee's professional experience includes work as a COVID-19 community coordinator lead with the Minnesota Department of Health, public policy manager with the Minnesota Council on Foundations, and community liaison with the city of Brooklyn Park.

He currently serves as a Brooklyn Park Planning Commissioner, and sat on the Police and Racial Justice Committee and Evaluation Subcommittee, the Fire Department Strategic Planning Committee, and the Tater Daze Planning Committee.

In October 2021, the city decided to host a special election to fill the East District council seat without a primary rather than postpone the election out to a later date. As a result, all four candidates that filed for the election were on the ballot on Election Day.

