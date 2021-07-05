Plymouth native and University of Minnesota alum Taylor Wente was selected 18th overall in the 2021 National Women’s Hockey League draft by the Minnesota Whitecaps on June 29.
Wente, a right-handed forward, was a staple in the center of the ice for the Gophers. During her four years in the Maroon and Gold, Wente racked up 73 points (29 goals, 44 assists) and won 51.9% in the face-off circle in over 2,100 draws. One of the toughest players on the team, Wente rarely missed game action as she played in 127 career games and all 20 as a senior.
Her teammates voted her an assistant captain her senior year, and Wente closed out her Gopher career as a three-time Western Collegiate Hockey Association Scholar-Athlete and WCHA All-Academic honoree while completing her degree in Business and Marketing Education.
Wente joins Alex Woken, Patti Marshall, Nicole Schammel, Kelly Pannek, Lee Stecklein, Dani Cameranesi, Hannah Brandt, Amanda Leveille, Milica McMillen, and Maryanne Menefee to make up Minnesota’s 11 all-time NWHL draft picks.
Woken and Marshall were selected by the Whitecaps in the 2020 NWHL Draft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.