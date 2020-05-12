Suspect arrested morning of May 12
A woman was shot May 11 in Brooklyn Center, and a suspect was arrested in the morning hours of May 12, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
At approximately 11:15 p.m., Brooklyn Center police officers were dispatched on a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area of Morgan Avenue North and 54th Avenue North. While en route to the scene, officers received an updated report of a shooting outside the Speedway gas station on the 1900 block of 57th Avenue North.
Responding officers found an adult female shooting victim in a vehicle. Officers and paramedics provided medical aid to the victim for a non-life threatening wound, and she was transported to a local hospital. She is now in stable condition.
Detectives and officers identified a suspect in the shooting and arrested an individual in the morning hours of May 12 at a nearby residence. The suspect is in police custody. The investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing.
The Brooklyn Center Police Department was assisted in this incident by the Hennepin County Crime Lab, the Hennepin County Violent Offender Task Force and the Minneapolis Police Department.
