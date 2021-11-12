A woman was transported to a hospital Nov. 11 with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Brooklyn Center.
Brooklyn Center Police responded to the 5600 block of Girard Avenue at 2:12 p.m. that day on a report of the shooting, according to a press release. Officers learned that the victim was being driven to a hospital. Minneapolis Police located the victim a short time later and rendered first aid before she was hospitalized.
During the investigation into the shooting, Brooklyn Center Police detained several individuals, executed search warrants, collected evidence and interviewed witnesses, according to the release. An adult male was arrested and is in custody as the investigation continues.
Police do not believe the shooting was a random incident.
Brooklyn Center Police were assisted in their response by Minneapolis Police, Brooklyn Park Police and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
