Hollies Winston
(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)
A sign welcomes voters to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brooklyn Park, at 4700 Edinbrook Terrace.
Community Editor
Brooklyn Park's voters in the Nov. 8 election have selected Hollies Winston to be the city's first Black mayor.
He defeated his opponent, City Councilmember Wynfred Russell, by a significant margin.
Winston received 59.05% of the votes cast, or 14,091 votes, while Russell received 40.28% or 9,613 votes.
According to his Sun Post voter's guide, Winston is the owner of Guaranteed America, a small-businesses advocacy firm.
He served two terms on Brooklyn Park's Budget Advisory Commission and is a member of the Governor's Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage Board.
Winston was endorsed by the DFL.
The mayor's seat is currently held by Lisa Jacobson, who did not run for reelection after her first term.
She defeated Winston by two votes in the Aug. 2021 special election after former Mayor Jeff Lunde won a seat on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners.
Winston also ran multiple unsuccessful campaigns challenging Lunde for the mayor's seat before defeating Russell.
Russell is a public health practitioner, and is the founder of African Career Education and Resources Inc.
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
(0) comments
