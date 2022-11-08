legs.JPG

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

A sign welcomes voters to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brooklyn Park, at 4700 Edinbrook Terrace.
Hollies headshot 2 (2).jpg

Hollies Winston

Brooklyn Park's voters in the Nov. 8 election have selected Hollies Winston to be the city's first Black mayor.

He defeated his opponent, City Councilmember Wynfred Russell, by a significant margin.

