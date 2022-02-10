After recently surveying the public, the Brooklyn Park City Council considered revisiting the city’s animal-keeping ordinances Jan. 24 to allow for hen chickens on residential properties.
With continued interest from residents, the council appeared open – but at times reluctant – to reconsidering a chicken-keeping ordinance. Past drafts of chicken-keeping ordinances were struck down by the council in 2012 and 2018.
City staff members again proposed the idea for discussion after 67% of respondents in the statistically significant 2021 resident survey said they supported or strongly supported changing the city code to allow up to four hen chickens on residential properties. In the same survey, 22% of respondents said they strongly opposed or opposed a code change, and 11% did not respond.
While conducting community outreach in 2019, 57% of respondents were in favor of amending city ordinance to allow chicken-keeping on properties smaller than five acres.
While chicken keeping is not legal in Brooklyn Park on most residentially zoned properties, city staff members acknowledge that the practice occurs illicitly at some properties.
Residents also regularly contact city staff members requesting an ordinance change, according to Michelle Peterson, neighborhood health supervisor.
For the purposes of discussion rather than a formal proposal, city staff brought forward an amended version of the failed ordinance from 2019. The original ordinance would have allowed for potbellied pigs, goats and hen chickens to be kept as residential pets.
The ordinance allowed for up to four chickens to be kept in well-maintained coops in rear yards. Registration with the city was not required, and enforcement was proposed largely on a complaint basis. The sale of eggs or slaughtering of chickens was prohibited.
Homeowner’s associations or other similar private organizations would still be allowed to prohibit chicken-keeping.
Peterson said the ordinance was not set in stone and could be amended at the will of the council.
Council opinions were largely mixed on the topic. Councilmember Susan Pha spoke fully in support of the proposal.
“I’ve been fighting for this since I’ve been on the council,” Pha said. “Being the second most diverse city in the state of Minnesota, we always talk about how we want to embrace and support and nurture people and allow them to practice their own culture or to live how they want to live in this very diverse city and community.”
Chicken keeping is important in many cultures, Pha said. “Those that do understand, it’s a fundamental thing, it’s very important in some cultures including my own.”
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said she would want to see a registration or education program in place before considering the ordinance, and that people underestimate the difficulty of keeping chickens. She also spoke to concerns on fire hazards, as some residents may want to run heat lamps for new hatchlings in garages or basements during winter months.
“I just think they’re more work than people think they are,” West-Hafner said. “It’s not that easy for associations, homeowners associations to deal with when the city has something in place that is not the same as their association rules.”
Brooklyn Center allows residents to keep up to six hens without a licensing or registration program and has not reported significant code enforcement issues, Peterson said.
While the city could implement an education and licensing program, a larger discussion on budgets and staffing may also be required to start a new program, she said.
Councilmember Terry Parks said he was open to rediscussing the matter, but as a former fire investigator and firefighter, he shared concerns with potential fire hazards related to uninspected chicken coops.
“I’m probably a little softer on it then I was when we were adding the goats and the pigs,” Parks said.
Councilmember Boyd Morson said he wasn’t necessarily opposed to chicken keeping as a concept, but that he was concerned about the fairness in allowing chicken but not other types of animals.
“I’m just trying to figure out, is there a limit, or do we draw lines somewhere?” Morson asked. “How would we restrict anybody else that was raised around goats or pigs or any of those other animals that may come before us?”
Pha pushed back on the idea of requiring a licensing procedure for chicken owners.
“What we’re really saying is we’re going to make it hard for those who want chickens,” she said. “I think there’s a lot to taking care of a dog or a cat too.”
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.