Robbinsdale’s annual mid-July celebration Whiz Bang Days is canceled, the organizing committee announced May 2. This year would have marked the 72nd year of the traditional around-the-town activities parade, and fireworks display over Crystal Lake.
“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart we announce that the Whiz Bang Days committee has decided to cancel the 2020 Robbinsdale Whiz Bang Days,” wrote the committee in a statement. “This decision was not easy, but after multiple discussions with the City of Robbinsdale, we feel that this is the appropriate decision for the health and safety of our community.”
Each year, the festival relies on donations from local businesses, which was another reason to wait until next year.
“Many of our local businesses and sponsors of Whiz Bang Days are struggling because of current situation and we can’t in our right mind ask them for donations,” the statement said. “As they support Whiz Bang Days year after year, it is now time for us to come together and support them. “
The festival will next occur July 8-11, 2021.
The organizers of nearly all local festivals have opted to cancel 2020 festivities due to the ongoing pandemic. Crystal Frolics, Golden Valley Pride and New Hope HeyDay (the replacement of the former Duk Duk Daze) will all not occur this year. The Golden Valley Arts and Music Festival has not been canceled, but it is scheduled later in the year (mid-September).
