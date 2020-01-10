The 2020 Wastebasket Revue scholarship application is available at Osseo Area Schools secondary schools and online.
Applications must be completed and returned no later than 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the applicant’s school Career Resource Center.
The intent of the Wastebasket Revue scholarship is to assist students in their pursuit of post-secondary education. The scholarships can be used at trade schools, vocational schools, community colleges, and four-year colleges and universities. To qualify, applicants must be graduating in 2020 from either the ACHIEVE program, Maple Grove Senior High School, Osseo Area Learning Center, Osseo Senior High, Osseo Secondary Transition Center or Park Center Senior High.
Scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, involvement in activities, honors and awards, service, financial need, service, and a personal narrative.
Visit wastebasketrevue.org/scholarships to find an application online.
