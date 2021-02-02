Gov. Tim Walz, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott and Minnesota Dept. of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm toured the COVID-19 vaccine distribution site at the Earle Brown Heritage Center Jan. 28.
The visit “for me is to just listen to those folks in the line, happy to get the shot and listen to their concerns,” Walz said. “Some are fine, some are valid, some are madder than heck that it’s taken them as long as it has for everything involving COVID.”
The site is one of nine recently opened pilot distribution sites providing a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine doses primarily to Minnesotans age 65 and older.
Walz called work done in the pilot operation, from obtaining, storing and transporting the vaccines to partnering with local governments in the distribution effort “validating.”
As access to vaccines becomes more predictable and plentiful, most vaccines will be provided to residents through their primary health care providers, Malcolm said. “As we get more doses, more and more will come through the hospitals, through the clinics, through the community pharmacies,” she said. “These sites create a point of access for some folks. It’s convenient, but we know as the governor just said, for most of us we’re going to hear from our clinics, we’re going to hear from our community pharmacies as they have supply.”
“There’s a very broad ecosystem of how these things will be delivered,” Walz said. “These sites are great. They’re quick. We get folks in – they’re a hit. But we don’t need to reinvent the wheel where we have an ecosystem of delivery that’s already out there. They’re just waiting for more vaccines.”
The state is evaluating what role community distribution sites like the one at Earle Brown Heritage Center should play, Malcolm said.
Following a conference call with the White House and other governors, Walz said he was enthusiastic about the national plans to move forward with vaccination. “I’m pretty encouraged,” he said. “I think there is a strategic national plan.”
“Having the vaccines here in Brooklyn Center is such an important piece for our community, as well as for the whole north Hennepin area,” said Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott. “We are an easy access point to the broader north, and so we think this was a good choice for all of our collective communities.”
The diversity of Brooklyn Center makes it well suited for a distribution site, Elliott said. “All of our very diverse communities will have access to the vaccine,” he said. “This is incredibly important.”
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.