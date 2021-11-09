Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz visited Brooklyn Center Elementary Nov. 4 as the state began offering COVID-19 vaccines to youth ages 5-11 in the school’s gym.
“Yesterday was the first day that the vaccines were available for 5-11-year-olds,” he said. “It’s important for us to make sure that we’re combining safety, speed and equity, and that’s taking vaccines to where kids are. That’s why we set up 1,100 sites.”
Walz said there are “hundreds of thousands of vaccines that we wanted to be available to parents to go where they wanted to get this done. Whether it be their local pharmacy, whether it be the Mall of America, whether it be with their pediatrician, or the one that makes a lot of sense for many of us, at their child’s school.”
The clinic at Brooklyn Center Elementary is part of a growing list of 16 in-school vaccination sites set up across the state in the first week of child vaccinations. At the school, located at 1500 59th Ave. N., 175 students were scheduled for vaccination on Nov. 4.
“I’m grateful to those parents for protecting not only their own children, but protecting their neighbors’ children, their neighbors and the rest of our community,” Walz said.
Case statistics for the delta variant surge of the COVID-19 virus are “not encouraging,” he said. “It’s at a point where, if we do things right – vaccinations, layered mitigations – we can make sure that we’re not reporting 41 people dying and over 1,000 people in the hospital because of COVID.”
In the gym, Chloe, Como Zoo’s three-toed sloth, hung from a tree limb while a zoo-keeper entertained students.
“One of the things we’re trying to do is create atmospheres where kids feel good about what they’re doing,” Walz said. “A lot of our kids have gone through a lot of trauma. Now they’re taking charge of this.”
Heather Mueller, Minnesota Department of Education commissioner, said providing vaccines in schools allows for more equitable access for families.
“We know that often times our schools are a hub for our communities,” she said. “This is one of the best ways to keep our students and families safe.”
Students cannot get a vaccine without parental consent. Vaccines will be available in the morning hours, as well in the evening and weekend hours to accommodate parental work schedules, Mueller said.
The connection between schools and health is an important one, said Jan Malcolm, Minnesota Department of Health commissioner.
“Too often, last year we seemed to be debating whether we were going to prioritize health or learning,” she said. “This is a perfect combination of bringing those two things together. They were never in conflict, but this is our best way to support not only the health of our children and our teachers but the broader community as well, and to keep the kids in school where they want to be.”
Carly Baker, superintendent of Brooklyn Center Community Schools, said the opportunity to provide vaccines in the school was “beyond measure in terms of its importance for our community.”
The Brooklyn Center community has a significant amount of mistrust in science and the medical industry, and is facing misinformation about vaccines, Baker said.
The school clinic “serves as an example that can help to carry the story throughout our community in Brooklyn Center, as well as into our other communities that we serve across the metro area and across the state as we grow this,” she said.
Dr. Madeleine Gagnon, complex care pediatrician at Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, brought her two sons “with overwhelming joy” to be vaccinated at the school.
“This vaccine now makes COVID-19 a preventable illness for children 5 and over,” she said. “This vaccine, one-third the dose of the adult dose, is safe with very minimal side effects and is very effective.”
While most children do not experience the severity of COVID symptoms as adults, it’s unclear what the long-term health implications may be for children that contract the illness, Gagnon said.
“The profile and known facts about the vaccine outweigh the risk of the COVID virus itself, and so certainly, being vaccinated will help children remain safe,” she said.
