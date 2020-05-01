The Walk for Animals is still on! Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Animal Humane Society will host a virtual celebration Saturday, May 2.
How will it work? Organizers are asking more than 8,000 supporters to walk around their neighborhood block, their entire neighborhood or on their treadmill. It’s about making a difference for homeless animals in Minnesota.
Participants are asked to snap a pic and share it using #stillwalking and #walkforanimals.
Visit walkforanimalsmn.org for announcements, fun video content, and more information
Every year Animal Humane Society cares for more than 23,000 animals in need and helps thousands more through programs for people and pets. As the leading animal welfare organization in the Upper Midwest, AHS is transforming the way shelters care for animals and engage their communities.
