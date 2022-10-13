Four seats on the seven-member Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors will be decided in the Nov. 8 general election.
Seven candidates have filed for the office: Renae Bowman, Jonas George Courneya, Kim Holmes, Caroline Long, Aileen White and incumbents Sharon Brooks Green and Samir Sant.
Two directors currently occupying expiring seats, David Boone and Michael Herring, are not seeking re-election.
The four top vote getters in the election will take their oath of office and begin serving on the board in January.
Aileen White
Tell me about yourself.
A current Plymouth, however a RAS resident since 1999. I have worked within RAS for over 10 years in clerical and data support roles. Prior to and while working for RAS, I have volunteered in the schools and sat on numerous councils and committees.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
What inspired you to run in this election?
“Inspired to run” I don’t think is the correct turn to use. I felt there was a NEED to run, to bring different and new voices to the current RAS Board of Education. For many years, I have sat facing the current school board as they rubber-stamped item after item. I never found there to be thorough questioning or answers provided. “How does this impact our students, staff and schools?” These are questions that should accompany every decision. How often do we hear them being asked?
There has been recent contention between the school board and some district community members. What would you do as a board member to create a sense of unity among all aspects of the district population, including administration, teachers, parents, students and district residents?
When you say “recent contention between the school board and some district community members” I would suggest that this is incorrect, concerns of the community have being going on for a number of years. If there is a perceived issue, then this is on the school board not being transparent and timely in responding to community questions/concerns. The current school board has minimized the community’s ability to communicate with them.
The RAS Board of Education, is the elected representation of the community who voted members into place. If I get an opportunity to move to the other side of the table, I will bring with me the questions from the community, from the staff, from the students. Unity will come, when the current district administration, shows their openness to answer community questions at the Board of Education table. Unity will come with the current district administration, providing responses in a timely manner. Unity will come when the current district administration is FULLY transparent in the delivery of at minimum quarterly financial updates of actuals to budget, and explanations for adverse variances.
What is an additional ongoing, districtwide issue that you feel passionate about? How do you feel it should be prioritized or addressed?
There are a lot of issues that need to be addressed, student/staff safety, staff retention, financial transparency, just to start. Removal of the layers of administration between the Superintendent and students in our classrooms. However, the Superintendent is the only individual answerable to the Board of Education, they will have to be held to a standard and justify why these issues are not addressed at each School Board meeting. I would like to see the removal of the consent agenda.
Caroline Long
Tell me about yourself.
I am a special education teacher with 21 years of experience. I have a bachelor’s degree in the Foundation of Education and a Masters of Education in education. I am a member of the InterSchool Council for Robbinsdale School District. I am a member of Emerging Brooklyn Center. I currently co-chair the Special Education Labor Management committee for Minneapolis Public Schools. I was a lead negotiator for the 2021-2023 teacher contract for MPS.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
What inspired you to run in this election?
Seeing the impact of these inequities on my child’s education has pushed me to run for the school board. I would like to see these inequities addressed so other students have the education they need and deserve. I want to make Robbinsdale schools work for all students and be a model to others of how students can get the education they need, want, and deserve.
There has been recent contention between the school board and some district community members. What would you do as a board member to create a sense of unity among all aspects of the district population, including administration, teachers, parents, students and district residents?
As a special education teacher, I am an advocate for my students. This often has me in situations where I am working with teachers, administrations, parents, and students to create the best outcomes for the student. To start, I would listen and ask what the outcome they are expecting. When we listen to each other, we can work together to arrive at solutions that are best for students.
What is an additional ongoing, districtwide issue that you feel passionate about? How do you feel it should be prioritized or addressed?
I feel like the district needs to improve on communication with parents and community. There seems to be a lot of questions about how the district operates and spends funding. We need to create varied structures to allow for students, parents, and community input into decision- making at the district and site levels.
Jonas George Courneya
Tell me about yourself.
Military –10 years as an Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot. I served in multiple geographic locations including a year in Afghanistan in 2012.
Education – I received my MBA and my Master of Public Policy degrees.
Policy Work – I’ve worked in Senator Tina Smith’s office and alongside Rep. Lyndon Carlson.
Community – Most recently was my tenure on the Golden Valley Human Services Commission. We distributed over $60,000 annually to local charities.
Career – I’m proud to work in healthcare administration within the Medicare space.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
What inspired you to run in this election?
Community. I’m a big believer in the impact that community has on its members, and I want to do my part to lead us in shaping a community that reflects our shared values. We are all impacted by the behaviors, actions, and policies within our community. These things create our community culture. I want us, as neighbors and parents, to proactively create our culture together so it represents our collective values.
Family. My daughter just entered the school system. I want to ensure she—and your children, grandchildren, and neighbors—grow up in a district where they can earn the best education possible, feel safe, and understand the benefits that a diverse and tolerant society can offer.
It is my experience that when conflict exists, one of the best ways to resolve it is to place an emphasis on communication between the parties involved and listen to each other. When communication takes place, and both sides actively and empathetically listen to each other’s viewpoints, we can reach a higher level of understanding between one another.
There has been recent contention between the school board and some district community members. What would you do as a board member to create a sense of unity among all aspects of the district population, including administration, teachers, parents, students and district residents?
The current status of the school board is to allow for the community to speak for only three minutes during community listening time. I would propose we extend this time to five minutes. The school board deals with issues of extreme importance to our community—their children. Extending the community listening time to five minutes per person would help community members express their concerns without feeling rushed or dismissed.
What is an additional ongoing, districtwide issue that you feel passionate about? How do you feel it should be prioritized or addressed?
The number one issue that should be addressed is ensuring every student grows up learning what equity looks like and learning it through their experiences in the Robbinsdale School District. We should be proud that we are in one of the most diverse school districts in Minnesota. It is up to us to lead the way in striving for equitable policies and outcomes among the student body. The two biggest impacts we can make in this area are 1) hiring and retaining staff/teachers that represent the demographics of the student body, and 2) Strive to close the educational achievement gap that exists.
Kim Holmes
Tell me about yourself.
I am a 22-year district resident, mom to four in-district students, ages 7-16, and a trusted adult to many others.
I am an active parent in schools, in recreational leagues, as well as on District Committees. I have a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Marquette University. My background includes corporate work experience in human resources, marketing, commercial real estate sales as well as nine years experience of being a stay at home parent.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
What inspired you to run in this election?
We have amazing students and talented and committed staff in District 281. The status quo is failing them as well as our community.
Pressing issues including safety, transportation, trust & transparency as well as a mismanaged budget continue to magnify in 281 and need to be immediately and simultaneously addressed.
I am a knowledgeable, involved, and hard-working person who isn’t afraid to ask hard questions or work on complex issues. I am committed to ending our days of jumping from crisis to crisis.
There has been recent contention between the school board and some district community members. What would you do as a board member to create a sense of unity among all aspects of the district population, including administration, teachers, parents, students and district residents?
281 is filled with like minded community members from seven cities who serve as the “village” that support our schools.
I firmly believe a supportive community mindset already exists amongst us, with more common ground than not.
However, we need to ensure what we are doing is working. Asking questions is not micromanaging. Anyone should feel comfortable addressing a problem without fear of retaliation or being ignored. We need open communication and accountability. Starting points: recorded/streamed listening hours with ALL Board Members in attendance, varied times of meetings for diverse participation, complimentary childcare at meetings, revised Listening Hour rules. Staff deserve direct and open lines of communication (anonymous if desired) to share needs and concerns. The Board must be held accountable and should not self evaluate.
Let’s start walking the talk.
What is an additional ongoing, districtwide issue that you feel passionate about? How do you feel it should be prioritized or addressed?
Safety. Students and staff in 281 deserve a safe learning and working environment.
As a school board director, one job requirement is to verify the superintendent’s staff are performing.
Examples: Can the director of safety state we have secure points of entry at all of our schools?
Can the director of transportation say students are being transported to and from school in a safe and timely manner? (Drops at the incorrect stops without adult present, behavior on the bus, length of rides).
Can the superintendent provide genuine data that frontline workers feel safe working in our schools?
Why were the FREE Sandy Hook Promise Programs, designed over years to be primarily student-led in order to empower students to be part of the change they wish to see in their schools, not implemented?
ReNae Bowman
Tell me about yourself.
Crystal resident, graduate of Armstrong High School, married to Joe Selton with a blended family of four (living) daughters (all district graduates) and nine grandchildren (two attend district schools)
Previous Elected Position: Robbinsdale School Board director 1997-2001 and mayor of Crystal 2005-2012.
Retired: Information management, technical writing and training development.
Education: AAS business and marketing, NHCC, Brooklyn Park, and B.A. management and communications, Concordia University, St. Paul.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
Text or call 763-531-2074
What inspired you to run in this election?
I previously served as a Robbinsdale School Board director from 1997-2001 and then served as mayor of the city of Crystal from 2005-2012. Community service and engagement has been a lifelong passion of mine. In 1995 and in 2020 I was asked to run by teachers and community members who believed that I could make a difference on the school board. In 2020 I resisted requests but as evidence of the district decline was presented to me, I knew I had to run. Late to the game, I committed to running again in 2022 if I did not prevail, I lost by 800 votes (received over 14,000 votes). I am keeping my campaign promise from 2020. I am inspired to run by all the people who pay the bills but feel ignored. I am inspired by their belief in my ability to make positive changes in our district.
There has been recent contention between the school board and some district community members. What would you do as a board member to create a sense of unity among all aspects of the district population, including administration, teachers, parents, students and district residents?
Building trust among residents must be the top priority to unify the district. The school board has failed in their job of building and maintaining community trust. Current board members don’t engage with the community and their attempt to “speak in one voice” means they say nothing to, nor hear anything from, the community. The board must stop the name calling and finger pointing at taxpaying residents and focus on action items to recreate achievement and equity for ALL students within our district. Trust cannot be built when residents are told to go away, that their voices don’t count. Community engagement is the key to building trust and unity.
What is an additional ongoing, districtwide issue that you feel passionate about? How do you feel it should be prioritized or addressed?
I have several passionate issues including: Improve financial health through balanced budgets, restore the transportation system, increase staff morale and retention, focus on safety (Sandy Hook Promise program) and health (open bathrooms) within our buildings, develop trustworthy and transparent board and administration who interact respectfully with taxpayers.
Most important create a laser focus on equitable student achievement. These issues must be worked on simultaneously. It is unacceptable that we have slipped into the bottom 50% among state school districts in test scores and outcomes. Our students and taxpayers deserve better.
Sam Sant
Tell me about yourself.
I graduated in 2005 with a degree in economics from the University of Minnesota. I have worked for the Minnesota Department of Revenue for over 16 years. I have also been an active union member as well.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
Email: sant0120@outlook.com
What inspired you to run in this election?
I decided to run for re-election because the work of the school district is never done. In the last four years, our unassigned fund balance has grown to $10.5 million, 6.5% of our yearly budget.
The district has invested in a new literacy program, we have hired a new superintendent, implemented a change in school start times, and converted three of our schools into community schools. We need to increase mental health support, reduce the achievement gap in mathematics, invest in green energy, and bring transportation back into the district.
There has been recent contention between the school board and some district community members. What would you do as a board member to create a sense of unity among all aspects of the district population, including administration, teachers, parents, students and district residents?
As a board member, I have always been open to feedback and questions from the community. We have always responded to questions and concerns brought forth by the community and I would continue to do so. We also offer listening time once a month with three board members present. Unfortunately, we have community members who don’t accept our answers or try to twist them. At some point we have to ignore them and focus on the task at hand, our children.
What is an additional ongoing, districtwide issue that you feel passionate about? How do you feel it should be prioritized or addressed?
A districtwide issue I am passionate about is transportation. Since I have been on the board I have always advocated to bring transportation back into the district. We cannot afford to contract with private corporations who are only interested in making money on the backs of our taxpayers. Durham Transportation has been a horrible company to work with. They have no corporate integrity nor care for the safety of our children. We can eliminate all of this if we control transportation. We can vet drivers, create good paying union jobs, and work directly with our families.
Sharon Brooks Green
Tell me about yourself.
Associate’s degree, Inver Hills Community College;
Bachelor’s degree, Metro State University;
Master’s degree, Metro State University in advocacy & political leadership;
Doctoral degree (in progress), Walden University in public policy an administration.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
What inspired you to run in this election?
My life experiences as a member of the Rotary Club of Crystal New Hope Robbinsdale, League of Women Voters C-NH-R-P, American Red Cross volunteer and now a Robbinsdale Area School Board director are all humanitarian efforts towards a better future. I am inspired to continue this journey for the benefit of our children.
There has been recent contention between the school board and some district community members. What would you do as a board member to create a sense of unity among all aspects of the district population, including administration, teachers, parents, students and district residents?
The obvious answer is better communication platforms between the school board and district community members. A two-way dialogue where available answers could be given would be helpful. Also, an inclusion of student voices is paramount. All stakeholders should be scheduled for inclusivity to decrease contention and more unity in our district.
What is an additional ongoing, districtwide issue that you feel passionate about? How do you feel it should be prioritized or addressed?
The ongoing districtwide issue that I feel passionate about is the lack of consideration for student voices in our decision making process. I feel it should be prioritized as high and addressed with seriousness. They are a missing key element in our district’s success to decreasing problems with transportation, academic achievement, mental stability, finances, etc.
