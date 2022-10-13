RdaleVGWEB.JPG

Candidates running for four seats on the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Education are (left to right, top to bottom row) Aileen White, Caroline Long, Jonas George Courneya, Kim Holmes, ReNae Bowman, Sam Sant, Sharon Brooks Green

 (Submitted Photos)

Four seats on the seven-member Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors will be decided in the Nov. 8 general election.

Seven candidates have filed for the office: Renae Bowman, Jonas George Courneya, Kim Holmes, Caroline Long, Aileen White and incumbents Sharon Brooks Green and Samir Sant.

RS13NW_votersguide-AileenWhite.jpg

Aileen White
RS13NW_votersguide-CarolineLong.jpg

Caroline Long
RS13NW_votersguide-JonasGeorgeCourneya.jpeg

Jonas George Courneya
RS13NW_votersguide-KimHolmes.jpeg

Kim Holmes
RS13NW_votersguide-ReNaeBowman.jpg

ReNae Bowman
RS13NW_votersguide-SamSant.jpg

Sam Sant
RS13NW_votersguide-SharonBrooksGreen.jpg

Sharon Brooks Green

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments