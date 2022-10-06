rocouncilvguideWEB.JPG

Clockwise from top left: Mia Z Parisian, candidate for Robbinsdale City Council, Ward 3; David Robins, candidate for Robbinsdale City Council, Ward 3; and Aaron Wagner, candidate for Robbinsdale City Council, Ward 4. Not pictured is Ward 4 incumbent Pat Backen, who did not submit responses in time for publication.

 (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Robbinsdale, two seats on the City Council are up for election. Every election season, the Sun Post compiles information about local candidates on the ballot to better inform the votes of our readers.

The winner in each ward will take their oath of office and begin serving in January.

