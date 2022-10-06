The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Robbinsdale, two seats on the City Council are up for election. Every election season, the Sun Post compiles information about local candidates on the ballot to better inform the votes of our readers.
The winner in each ward will take their oath of office and begin serving in January.
Read on to learn about this year’s candidates for Ward 3 and 4 in Robbinsdale.
Ward 3
Candidates running for the Ward 3 council seat are Mia Z Parisian and David Robins.
The two collected the most votes from a six-person candidate pool in the August primary election. In the primary, Parisian was the top vote collector, besting Robins by 114 votes.
Members of the Robbinsdale City Council serve four-year terms. The current Ward 3 councilmember, George Selman, has served four terms on the council and has indicated he will not run in the 2022 election.
Ward 3 includes residents living in the southwestern portion of the city. The Ward 3 polling location is at Elim Lutheran Church, 3978 West Broadway.
David Robins
Tell us a little about yourself.
I was a middle and high school science teacher for 19 years, and I now work in computer education for adults. I have a master’s degree in education, and one in health administration. My wife Victoria and I have been married for 19 years. After 11 years of teaching overseas, we returned to the US and chose to live in Birdtown. I have served on the Charter Commission since 2020.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
I can be reached at 612-454-0392. Please leave a message if I’m unable to answer.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
There are two key differences. I won’t accept endorsements from any party, unlike Mia. City Council is intended to be a non-partisan race, so how can you represent everyone’s opinions when you’ve already chosen a side? The other, of course, is the Blue Line Extension. I’m not a fan. I believe there are alternatives in public transit that could resolve all of Robbinsdale’s concerns, but they’re being overlooked by the Met Council.
The METRO Blue Line Extension is planned along County Road 81 in Robbinsdale, with a potential for two boarding stations and a park and ride lot. What is your position on the project office’s plans thus far?
I don’t want higher taxes, so I can’t support the light rail. It’s too bad, really, since I’m a big advocate of public transit. But the news is out about the Green Line, the largest and most costly public works project in Minnesota history, and it doesn’t bode well for the Blue Line, either. It took a bipartisan group in our state senate to reveal the truth: The light rail initiative is a mismanaged boondoggle that will never be financially self-sufficient.
This leaves taxpayers to pick up the costs. The Met Council’s blatant disregard of Robbinsdale and Crystal’s city councils is shocking to anyone that values the democratic process. In the end, if we can’t find a way to stop this train, then I’ll work with all parties to ensure that whatever changes are made will improve our infrastructure, account for pedestrian safety and minimize disruption to our businesses.
Is there a campaign promise that you plan to implement if elected?
Politicians make promises that they just can’t keep, and I’m not a politician. I don’t see City Council as a pathway to higher office. I’m just a concerned neighbor who wants to help his community. Given that, I will make this assurance, however:
• I will work to better the lives of every resident of Robbinsdale.
• I will respond to you with urgency.
• I will value and consider your opinions, even when they challenge my own.
Mia Z Parisian
Tell us a little about yourself.
My family moved to Robbinsdale in 1998, where I attended Robbinsdale schools TLC (formerly on Regent Avenue) and Robbinsdale Cooper High School. I graduated from St. Olaf College in Northfield. I am a former lecturer (Chiang Mai University). I now own my childhood home. I work as an instructional designer for a tech company. I have served as an election judge in Ward 3, and currently serve as chair of the Robbinsdale Planning Commission.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
What sets you apart from your opponent?
I’ve spent most of my life in Robbinsdale, and have a firm understanding of our town’s culture, evolution, and stories over the last 20+ years. I served Robbinsdale by working at the Lee Park warming house as a student, teaching wellness classes through parks and recreation as a young adult, and serving Robbinsdale now through involvement in local activism groups as well as our local government. I am the candidate who is known and trusted by our local elected officials.
The METRO Blue Line Extension is planned along County Road 81 in Robbinsdale, with a potential for two boarding stations and a park and ride lot. What is your position on the project office’s plans thus far?
Thank you, Sun Post, for communicating and confirming this project information. Residents are still wondering if or where this federally- and county-funded project will take place. The project is well underway, and it’s located along Bottineau Boulevard in Robbinsdale (Hennepin County-owned corridor). I am pro-transit, and I’m glad to have the LRT serving Robbinsdale. At the time of publishing this Voter’s Guide, I’ve seen some of the latest project office plans via my work on the Robbinsdale Planning Commission. I fully understand the importance of having a true advocate for Robbinsdale and its residents involved in the feedback process. I will work to ensure Robbinsdale gets the amenities we deserve, with safety and mobility as top priorities. I care deeply about the charm and legacy of Robbinsdale, and I want to ensure the project team respects those design needs.
Is there a campaign promise that you plan to implement if elected?
There are too many areas of local government that beg the question from residents, “How can I understand this better?” Constituents have questions like, “How can I get this in front of my representative?” or “What are open meeting laws?” or “What do our commissions do?” My promise is to use my expertise as an educator and instructional designer to better educate residents about processes in local government with the intention of removing barriers to allow more people to be informed and involved. I don’t see this City Council seat as a means to put solely my opinions forward. I see this as an opportunity to amplify more voices at the desk of the City Council. I promise to actively listen, and ask the right questions with you in mind.
Ward 4
Candidates running for the Ward 4 council seat are incumbent Pat Backen and Aaron Wagner.
The two were selected by voters in the August primary election out of a four-person candidate pool. In that election, Wagner narrowly received the most votes: 37 more than incumbent Backen.
Backen failed to submit voter guide responses to the Sun Post in time for publication.
Members of the Robbinsdale City Council serve four-year terms.
Ward 4 includes residents living in the southernmost portion of the city. The Ward 4 polling location is at the North Memorial Health Training Center, 3500 France Ave. N.
Aaron Wagner
Tell us a little about yourself.
I was born at North Memorial, grew up in the Anoka area, received an associates degree in information technology from Anoka-Ramsey Community College, and bought my house here five years ago. I am a union member and work for Minnesota State Retirement System as a cloud engineer, and have been active in labor politics for a number of years.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
What sets you apart from your opponent?
I have a fresh new perspective and energy that I am ready to bring to city hall. I am present and active in the community, so I understand what our needs are. My campaign is rooted in the working class movement here in Robbinsdale, and I have a platform and vision that reflects that.
The METRO Blue Line Extension is planned along County Road 81 in Robbinsdale, with a potential for two boarding stations and a park and ride lot. What is your position on the project office’s plans thus far?
I fully support the Blue Line Extension. Allowing the project to move forward will increase ease of access to all that Robbinsdale has to offer. We should be doing everything we can to bring more people to our parks and businesses.
Public transit infrastructure, like this project, help reduce emissions and our dependency on fossil fuels. We owe it to future generations to use every tool at our disposal to fight climate change. Improved crosswalks, bike lanes, updated utility lines, and a whole lot more can be done along the rail route as well.
Instead of trying to hinder progress, as I fear the current council is doing, we should instead be at the table with Hennepin County and the Met Council, so we can get the best outcome as possible.
Is there a campaign promise that you plan to implement if elected?
I promise to be accessible and available to the residents of Ward 4. At the end of the day, we are all neighbors and I will always be approachable as one. I will pick up the phone if you call, text back if messaged, and reply to your emails. This office is all of ours, so it is important to me to create an environment where we all feel empowered. This will help amplify voices in our community that normally get overlooked, and I hope by doing that we can create a Robbinsdale that is a better place to work and to live.
