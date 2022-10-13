Five have filed their candidacy for the vacated Ward 1 seat on the Robbinsdale City Council. Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be a special primary election for this seat, in which voters will decide which two candidates will advance to a special election Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The candidates are Raymond Blackledge, Lucas Harris, Noah Kolkman, Regan Murphy and Patrick Nailon
Every election season, the Sun Post compiles information about local candidates on the ballot to better inform the votes of our readers.
Questionnaires were sent to all candidates. Below are their responses.
Because the special election is the result of a previous councilmember’s resignation, the candidate with the most votes in February will only serve the remainder of the term, through Jan. 1, 2024.
Ward 1 includes the northwestern region of Robbinsdale. The polling location is located at Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church on 4201 Regent Ave. N.
Learn more about this year’s election and find your polling location at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
Lucas Harris
Tell me about yourself.
Bachelor of Architecture from Iowa State University, 12 years experience working for general contractors and developers gaining construction and project management experience.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
Email me at harris4ward1@gmail.com
What inspired you to run in this special election?
I’ve gone to a number of Council meetings to voice support for different projects, including the Hy-vee that we now have as well as the Blue Line extension. I’ve grown frustrated by the responses and messaging from the current Council and lack of a representative for Ward 1, so felt it was time to try running myself to be the representation I’d like to see for our area.
What priorities, skills or experiences would you bring to this seat that you feel are uniquely needed by constituents in your ward?
I have real world construction and project management experience working with diverse teams under pressure. My job requires me to seek compromises and solutions that are satisfactory for all parties involved with the goal of executing a successful project that we can all be proud of at the end of the day. I believe these skills translate directly to a Council position, coupled with my love of Robbinsdale and all it has to offer.
What is an ongoing, citywide issue that you feel passionate about? How do you feel it should be prioritized or addressed?
The Blue Line extension is one of the most pressing issues in our community right now, other than the ongoing sanitation and lack of yard waste pickup. Rather than playing politics and throwing tantrums, we should be working constructively with the Metropolitan Council to determine the best route forward with the options we have available. I would rather take more time to speak with Robbinsdale residents to gain better insight into what any concerns or preferences would be and act on those to achieve the best possible outcome for our community.
Noah Kolkman
Tell me about yourself.
I am a high school graduate, tradesman and the father of a family of five. My wife and I have been living in Robbinsdale for fifteen years.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
Email is the best to reach me: NKolkmanBig@gmail.com
What inspired you to run in this special election?
I just want to be there for our community. We are all in this together.
What priorities, skills or experiences would you bring to this seat that you feel are uniquely needed by constituents in your ward?
I come with an open mind, respect for everyone and a willingness to listen.
What is an ongoing, citywide issue that you feel passionate about? How do you feel it should be prioritized or addressed?
Public safety is one I’m passionate about. I would like a larger effort of getting neighborhood watches and block leaders for Robbinsdale. As a community we can help keep everyone safe.
Patrick Nailon
Tell me about yourself.
College degree, English. instructional designer and online trainer in software. Have campaigned for others since age 16, 14-time poll worker in Minnesota and California.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
What inspired you to run in this special election?
I have been a lifelong student of American history and politics, mostly about the great presidents who made this country better, and so my take on politics is to start with the people. The real people, their needs, their place society and economy, and by lifting them up, we always lift up the whole of society. I work well with people, especially in getting people together to made decisions and bring about positive results. As a Robbinsdale homeowner, it is my duty to help.
What priorities, skills or experiences would you bring to this seat that you feel are uniquely needed by constituents in your ward?
First, I want to work with the Blue Line, to be sure that Robbinsdale gets the best deal possible. Second, many people in apartments have VERY poor security, electricity, and live in run-down dwellings, and still pay too much. I want to help them get better conditions. Third, I want to drive improvement in our police, with more officers added, and better training for race relations.
What is an ongoing, citywide issue that you feel passionate about? How do you feel it should be prioritized or addressed?
Walk the neighborhoods (when possible), work to improve the Robbinsdale web page, so that people tune in to it more. Visit schools, and appear at parent nights at schools to promote safety, and show people how safety is improving (whenever it does).
(NOTE: The ballot will spell Nailon’s name as “Naillon.” Nailon said he is in the process of a name change, and has informally spelled his name as Nailon for several years.)
Raymond Blackledge
Tell me about yourself.
My undergraduate and master’s degrees are from the University of Minnesota. My career has been largely in the nonprofit world. Currently I am a school advocate, with comprehensive needs assessments and improvement planning, and a track coach with Robbinsdale Area Schools. Currently serving on the Park, Recreation and Forestry Commission.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
Phone: 612-501-0201
What inspired you to run in this special election?
This was an opportunity to be more involved in the Robbinsdale community and a part of the continued charm and growth happening in our city. I believe Robbinsdale can be a place where others look to when they think about community!
What priorities, skills or experiences would you bring to this seat that you feel are uniquely needed by constituents in your ward?
Community voices need to be heard. Being an equity driven solution-oriented voice for our community, I am a listener, learner and collaborator. I use opportunities to create spaces for strategic partnerships with the community. Our ward needs someone who is willing to meet people where they are and build relationships to support and enhance our experiences in our community.
What is an ongoing, citywide issue that you feel passionate about? How do you feel it should be prioritized or addressed?
I feel passionate about creating spaces for community voices and looking forward to finding ways to expand those voices. One of the areas that I look forward to working to building on what has been done in Robbinsdale. I would like to continue to build upon the community neighborhood hubs that exist, if there is one thing that I have learned and know is that there are pockets of neighborhoods where neighbors take time to gather. How can we utilize those already natural gathering spaces as well as create opportunities for people to come together and continue conversations that impact our community?
Regan Murphy
Tell me about yourself.
I was born and raised in Robbinsdale, attended Robbinsdale schools, graduated from the University of Minnesota and I am currently pursuing my MBA at the School of Management. I work for Stryker and my wife, Kris, is a Spanish teacher. We have three children, Delaney, Cormac and Declan.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
What inspired you to run in this special election?
I am running for Ward 1 Council because I want to restore integrity to the seat and return an energetic, passionate and non-partisan representative to advocate for all Robbinsdale residents.
What priorities, skills or experiences would you bring to this seat that you feel are uniquely needed by constituents in your ward?
Robbinsdale is my passion, not politics. My commitment is to the residents and I understand the importance of working alongside City Council and staff to keep Robbinsdale a great place to live. My experience will provide an immediate impact. Being a council member is more than just attending weekly meetings. To be successful and create positive momentum for Robbinsdale, we need representatives that can listen, learn, be persuasive and build consensus. The best determinant for future success of a council person is past performance. I have successfully advocated for Robbinsdale residents and businesses with our Governor, State Senators, State Representatives, State Senate Committees and numerous other businesses and stakeholders. My goal would be to continue moving Robbinsdale forward with the same hard work and energy.
What is an ongoing, citywide issue that you feel passionate about? How do you feel it should be prioritized or addressed?
I am very passionate about the success of our local businesses. Part of what makes Robbinsdale unique is the number of independently owned businesses. Even more unique is that many of these owners also live in Robbinsdale. Our local merchant-customer bond helps create a fulfilling experience. In turn, this helps keep Robbinsdale vibrant and instills a strong sense of pride. I believe it is important to help all of our businesses thrive and that requires consistent support and advocacy. City Council also must be proactive and recruit the types of business and redevelopment residents want.
