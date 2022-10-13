ROWard1PrimaryWEB.JPG

Candidates running for Robbinsdale City Council, Ward 1 are (left to right, top to bottom) Lucas Harris, Noah Kolkman, Patrick Nailon, Raymond Blackledge and Regan Murphy.

Five have filed their candidacy for the vacated Ward 1 seat on the Robbinsdale City Council. Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be a special primary election for this seat, in which voters will decide which two candidates will advance to a special election Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The candidates are Raymond Blackledge, Lucas Harris, Noah Kolkman, Regan Murphy and Patrick Nailon

