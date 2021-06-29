Two candidates, Hollies Winston and Lisa Jacobson, are running in the Aug. 10 special election for mayor of Brooklyn Park.
The seat has been vacant since former Mayor Jeff Lunde resigned in December. Lunde was elected to the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners in the November 2020 general election, prompting his resignation.
Absentee voting for the election recently opened.
The Sun Post asked both candidates to provide some of their biographical information and respond to a questionnaire. Their responses follow.
Lisa Jacobson
Address: PO Box 43462
Education: University of St. Thomas, Communications/ Justice and Peace Studies
Occupation: Director of Development and Communications
Community involvement: City Council and President of the EDA; Council Liaison (past or present) to Planning Commission, Charter Commission, Budget Advisory Commission; Brooklyn Park Rotary, Lions, Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, Brooklyn Park Community Foundation
Contact information: lisajacobsonforbp.com
What changes, if any, should be made to the Brooklyn Park Police Department to improve police and community relations?
The Brooklyn Park Police Department is unlike other police departments and I am proud of the work they do to keep our residents, children and businesses safe. The times we find ourselves in as people and as a community bring a series of issues and opportunities. We are facing important decisions in areas of community/police relations and engagement, and we are looking, in partnership with the chief and his team, at the department through a continuous improvement lens. At the same time, officers are leaving the profession at a rate higher than we can hire. I have consistently voted for our police department to be fully funded, and that includes us having a mental health unit and focusing on community policing.
If elected, how would you approach the issue of public transit and the Bottineau Blue Line LRT project?
I approach public transit by looking at the realities in front of us today. The reality is, we must complete the Highway 252 project, but only as we consider safety standards and complete an environmental analysis. Everything we do comes at a cost, and in this case, a significant cost.
I would like us to focus on forms of public transportation, working with the Metropolitan Council to obtain east-west bus routes. These have been identified for some time as a missing link and could help residents, including seniors, get to and from appointments and employment opportunities.
The BLRT was approved far before I was elected to serve on the council. We have spent a tremendous amount of staff/community time and dollars in station area and development planning/transit area design work. After the pandemic with fewer people working downtown, I continue to question the return on investment on the LRT.
What ought to be the city’s economic, social and health response to assist in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic?
I believe the City of Brooklyn Park responded in a way that has focused on recovery since the beginning of the pandemic. We worked to build a section on the city’s website focused on leading people to the resources that already existed, making them easier to access. Additionally, we spent CARES dollars to assist in economic, social and public health recovery, through aiding non-profits in programs for rental assistance and food supports, employment resources, and the Health on the Go project. We waived fees for local businesses that were shut down for a period of time, such as liquor licenses for restaurants. As the eviction moratorium is lifted, I believe we will see an uptick in housing issues. Housing issues affect everything, from our businesses to our schools and crime rate.
Hollies Winston
Address: 8794 N. Maplebrook Circle
Education: MBA, Carlson School of Management (2013 Class President.)
Occupation: Owner; Guaranteed America: Consultant/Small Business Advocate
Community involvement: Served two Terms on Brooklyn Park Budget Advisory Commission, Governor’s Council of MN African Heritage Board, Minnesota Asset Building Coalition Board , Brooklyn Park DFL.
Contact information: info@hollieswinston.org
What changes, if any, should be made to the Brooklyn Park Police Department to improve police and community relations?
Violent crime has spiked significantly in Brooklyn Park. Less than three weeks ago, our city and a family within our city experienced a devastating murder. We’ve faced this down before with greater investments in community policing and youth programming, but leadership in the last two cycles has taken their eye off the ball and neglected that formula. Before any specific policy solutions are offered, I would work to refocus Council leadership on prioritizing prevention of violent crime.
Policies include:
Our police force needs to embrace interacting with the community at a very personal level. That means getting out of vehicles, establishing presence, and taking opportunities to engage with youth as plainclothes officers.
Prioritizing investment in youth programming.
We must move beyond looking at public safety as just policing, but rather an instrument that makes neighborhoods safer and healthier. That means more mental health resources and community-based resources with an eye towards crime prevention and de-escalation.
If elected, how would you approach the issue of public transit and the Bottineau Blue Line LRT project?
Like former Mayor Lunde, I support the BLRT because it will bring local jobs and better allow our residents to access jobs outside the city.
Brooklyn Park’s budget currently lies disproportionately on the backs of residents, leading to the generally consistent rise in our property taxes.
To slow that rise, and to afford the public safety we deserve, we need to broaden our tax base and bring more tax paying businesses to our city. For the BLRT to be successful we need to ensure two things: 1) easy access to the line from east to west, and 2) opportunities along the line for local businesses.
What ought to be the city’s economic, social and health response to assist in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic?
We must continue aggressively sharing information about vaccination sites while escalating efforts to reach populations our city network often excludes (e.g. people who are homeless).
The pandemic hit small businesses hard. Businesses not only represent the hopes and dreams of families and residents, but also the community’s access to key services. Over $150 million is flowing from the state level and the federal level, via the American Rescue Plan, that is earmarked for small businesses. Brooklyn Park must aggressively pursue those resources to help local businesses recover.
Socially, we need to strengthen our communal bonds, holding public events to connect residents and open forums for elected officials to engage residents.
The federal eviction moratorium ends this July. We need to work with local partners and the state to proactively address the threat of homelessness to our residents.
