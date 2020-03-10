Minnesota joined 13 other states this year for Super Tuesday, the day when the greatest number of U.S. states held primary elections and caucuses for the 2020 presidential primary.
This was Minnesota’s first presidential primary since 1992 and only the fourth in state history.
The two major parties, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and the Republican Party, submitted candidates for the ballot. Chairs of the state parties had the ability to choose which candidates are listed. The Republican ballot for Minnesota listed only incumbent President Donald Trump, although voters had the option to write in another name.
The DFL ballot included 15 candidates, most of whom had suspended their campaigns ahead of Super Tuesday. The DFL candidates on the ballot were Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marrianne Williamson and Andrew Yang. There was also a space for uncommitted DFL voters.
At polling time, the candidates who had not suspended their campaign was Biden, Bloomberg, Gabbard, Sanders, and Warren. Klobuchar had bowed out of the race the day before Super Tuesday. In the days after the primary, Bloomberg and Warren also dropped out of the race.
Only presidential candidates were on the ballot. Primaries for other races will be in August.
Here are the vote counts for the top five candidates in Crystal, New Hope, Robbinsdale, and Golden Valley.
Golden Valley
In Golden Valley, Biden took the most votes, 2,688. From there, Sanders received 1,480, Warren received 1,145, and Bloomberg 638 votes. Klobuchar received 377 votes.
On the Republican ticket, Trump received a total of 293 votes and the write-in candidate slot garnered 21 votes.
New Hope
In New Hope, Biden took the most votes on the Democrat ticket with 1,308. Sanders followed with 1,066, Warren with 462, and Bloomberg with 280 votes. Klobuchar received 188 votes.
Trump garnered 346 votes, with 12 GOP write-in candidates.
Crystal
Unlike the statewide vote, Crystal DFL electors sided with Sanders. Sanders garnered 1,259 votes to Biden’s 1,232 in the city.
Sanders’ biggest margins of victory came in precinct 2 of Ward 3 (196-143) and was followed by a 37-vote win in precinct 1 of Ward 2 (203-166). Biden earned his largest margin of victory in precinct 1 of Ward 1 (194-164).
The Republican ticket included 348 votes for Trump and 17 write-in votes.
Robbinsdale
Robbinsdale residents who voted on the Democratic ticket also were one of the few cities that chose Sanders over Biden, by a margin of 48 votes. Sanders garnered 1,097 votes, while Biden took 1,049. Of the three wards, there was only one where Biden received the most votes, which was Ward 2 by a margin of 71. Warren received 651 votes, Bloomberg 198, and Klobuchar 115.
On the GOP ticket, Trump received 208 votes, and the write-in slot received 12 votes.
State stats
Statewide, Biden ended up on top with 287,401 votes (38.64%) over Sanders, who received 222,335 votes (29.89%). Warren placed third with 114,653 votes (15.41%), followed by Bloomberg at 61,849 votes (8.31%) and Klobuchar with 41,501 votes (5.58%).
Of Minnesota’s 75 delegates, Biden received 38 delegates, Sanders received 27 delegates and Warren received 10 delegates.
Looking ahead
Super Tuesday kicked off a busy election year for local, state and national races. A state primary election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 11, and the general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3.
At the city level, three city council seats will be up for election this year in Crystal (Section I, Ward 3, and Ward 4); two in Robbinsdale (Ward 1 and Ward 2); and two in New Hope. Each of these cities will also have an election for mayor.
Voters will also cast their ballots in the U.S. Senate race for the seat held by Tina Smith and in Congressional District 5, where DFLer Ilhan Omar won in 2018, along with seats in Minnesota House Districts 45A, 45B, and 46A, and Minnesota Senate Districts 45 and 46.
Locally, voters will choose two candidates for Three Rivers Park Board, one candidate for Hennepin County Board District 1 and three candidates for the Robbinsdale School Board.
Community Editor Jason Jenkins contributed to this report.
