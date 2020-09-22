The League of Women Voters of Crystal, New Hope, E. Plymouth, Robbinsdale and the Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce has invited candidates in the General Election for Hennepin County Commissioner District 1 and Robbinsdale Mayor and City Council Wards 1 and 2 to appear at the candidate forum 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at CCX Media studios. Following CDC guidelines, there will be no audience, but the event will be cablecast on Channel 799 and available online.
The candidates for Hennepin County Commissioner District 1 are Jeff Lunde and De’Vonna Pittman.
The Robbinsdale candidates for mayor are Bill Blonigan and Wally Langfellow; the candidates for Ward 1 City Council are Charles Austinson and Tyler Kline; and the candidates for Ward 2 are Jason Greenberg and Sheila Rena Webb.
The organizers encourage questions for the candidates from residents to the LWV telephone message line at 763-290-0288 or by email to lwvcnhepr@lwvmn.org. Those who submit questions are asked to leave their name, contact information and the question. Do this at least 24 hours before the forum so the questions can be gathered.
Citizens registered to vote may vote early beginning Sept. 18. To register, contact mnvotes.org for online voter registration. Registration ends on Oct. 13, but voters can register at the polls.
Contact lwvmn.org/vote-from-home or Robbinsdale City Hall at 763-537-4534 for absentee ballot information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.