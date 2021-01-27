The eighth annual Bird Bash, a fundraiser for Robbinsdale Area Schools, will be held virtually, at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6. Those interested are encouraged to register for the free event. Information will be sent out a week before the event.
About Bird Bash
The Seven Dreams Education Foundation is an independent nonprofit that supports Robbinsdale Area Schools. For the past 15 years, the foundation has raised money to support the district.
The Bird Bash is a gala event and the primary fundraiser for the foundation, according to Executive Director Emily Wallace-Jackson. Typically, around 400 attendees dress up and pay $75 a ticket for dinner and a silent auction. The annual event occurs every February, but this year, it will be a little different.
The event will be live-streamed. An advantage this year is that anyone can tune in, Wallace-Jackson said, adding it’s an opportunity to expand their audience. Those registered will receive a link to the program and a link will be posted on the Seven Dreams Education Foundation’s Facebook page, facebook.com/SevenDreamsEducationFoundation.
The project behind the bash
This year’s event will fund the project, “Telling everyone’s story with multicultural books.” The goal is to raise $50,000 to add 2,500 electronic and print multicultural books for the middle and high school media centers in the district. The books are for leisure reading but teachers can incorporate them in classes.
The foundation is seeking a wide range of books that reflect and engage Robbinsdale School’s diverse student population, Wallace-Jackson said. It is important for students of color and immigrants to have books that reflect their culture and experiences, but it’s also beneficial for students of all backgrounds to read about other people’s experiences, she added.
“This really promotes empathy and understanding, and just the celebration of a wide range of cultures and experiences and hopefully help bring the community together,” she said.
The event
From 6:30-7 p.m., there will be a preshow with information about the foundation and the Bird Bash. At 7 p.m., the emcees, Sally Wingert, a Robbinsdale alumna and Guthrie Theater, Broadway and London’s West End actor, and Dave Kiser, one of the foundation’s board members, will kick off the program, which will last around 40 minutes. After the program, there will be a time for giving. The emcees will describe the book project and show a video featuring staff members and students discussing its importance.
Donating to the foundation
Attendees can donate to the project by participating in the silent and premier auctions. The silent auction will open a week before the Bird Bash on Saturday, Jan. 30, and close on Sunday, Feb. 7.
The silent auction offers prizes such as online cartooning classes, a driver’s education package and a private consultation with Hennepin County Master Gardener Mary Tessman. The premier auction is for larger items and experiences such as a trip to Sanibel, Florida.
Attendees can purchase Bird Bash face masks or gift bags. The gift bags will include treats, a martini glass, reusable bag with the Bird Bash logo and signature cocktail and mocktail recipes for attendees to enjoy during the event.
The bags can be picked up the day before or of the event at board members’ homes in Plymouth and Robbinsdale. More information is on sevendreams.org.
Those interested can register for the Bird Bash at bidpal.net/birdbash2021. The foundation is actively seeking silent auction items. For more information on donating, contact Wallace-Jackson at emily@sevendreams.org.
