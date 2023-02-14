One individual was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries on Feb. 5 at a Brooklyn Park apartment complex parking lot.

According to a community alert, Brooklyn Park Police were dispatched to the Autumn Ridge Apartments complex parking lot on 6300 block of Boone Avenue North on a report of a gunshot victim.

