The victim of a Nov. 11 Brooklyn Center shooting died over the weekend, prompting a charge of second-degree manslaughter.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court, Brooklyn Center resident Julius Matease Smith, 24, shot the female victim while sitting behind her in a pickup truck near the intersection of 49th Avenue North and Girard Avenue – an incident that two witnesses who were in the vehicle described as an accident. Surveillance footage of the shooting corroborated the witnesses’ accounts, according to the complaint.
Police responded to the scene at about 2:12 p.m., learning the victim was being driven to a hospital. Minneapolis Police located the victim a short time later and rendered first aid before she was hospitalized.
During the investigation into the shooting, police detained several individuals, executed search warrants, collected evidence and interviewed witnesses, according to a Police Department news release. The day of the incident, a man was arrested in connection with the shooting, the release notes.
In a claim that the complaint says was disproved due to the video evidence and witness accounts, Smith said he and the vehicle’s other occupants were robbed by two men at gunpoint. The defendant claimed one of the men produced a gun he thought to be fake and that he tried to knock the weapon out of the man’s hand, which he said caused the gun to discharge and kill the victim.
As of the afternoon of Nov. 15, Smith was in custody for a probation violation, according to the complaint.
Brooklyn Center Police were assisted in their response by Minneapolis Police, Brooklyn Park Police and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
