A small group of Crystal residents gathered facing the American flag and under blue skies during a Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 11. The event was held at the Crystal Charles Knaebel VFW Post #494.
Members of the post provided words honoring veterans, provided the traditional three-volley salute, and heard the playing of “Taps.”
P219STcrystalVeteransDay1
(SUN PHOTO BY RAYMOND T. RIVARD)
A shell casing lies in the ice of the parking lot of the Crystal Charles Knaebel VFW Post following a brief Veterans Day ceremony held Wednesday, Nov. 11
P219STcrystalVeteransDay2
(SUN PHOTO BY RAYMOND T. RIVARD)
Members of the Crystal Charles Knaebel VFW Post #494 Honor Guard fire one of three volleys during the Veterans Day ceremony held Nov. 11.
P219STcrystalVeteransDay3
(SUN PHOTO BY RAYMOND T. RIVARD)
Crystal VFW Post Commander Jim Doten stands at attention during the Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day ceremony. The brief event included words honoring all veterans who have given, as well as a three-volley tribute by the post’s Honor Guard.
P219STcrystalVeteransDay4
(SUN PHOTO BY RAYMOND T. RIVARD)
Those attending the Veterans Day ceremony at the Crystal Charles Knaebel VFW Post #494 Wednesday, Nov. 11, gathered under blue skies and the red, white, and blue of the American flag while the post Honor Guard provided a three-volley salute and “Taps” was played.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.