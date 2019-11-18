Robbinsdale police officials confirmed some details of a vehicle theft early Monday morning that briefly separated a child from their mother. A woman was putting air in her vehicle’s tires at the Hy-Vee gas station and convenience store on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard at approximately 7:30 a.m., when a male suspect entered her vehicle and drove away.
A 4-year-old child, still in the backseat of the vehicle, was allegedly allowed to get out of the vehicle after the suspect stopped a short distance away. The suspect fled the parking lot toward 36th Avenue North. The child was not harmed.
The vehicle was found a short time later in Golden Valley by the Golden Valley Police Department. Robbinsdale officers later discovered a stolen vehicle was dropped off by the suspect in an adjoining parking lot just prior to the incident.
Anyone with information pertaining to the suspect driver should contact the Robbinsdale Police at 763-531-1220.
