box 2.JPG

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

Voters cast their ballots at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brooklyn Park, at 4700 Edinbrook Terrace.
BP20COhd38b-vang.png

Samantha Vang

Democrat Samantha Vang will return to a third term in the Minnesota House of Representatives after defeating Republican Robert Marvin in the Nov. 8 election.

Vang, a Brooklyn Center resident, received 7,749 votes, or 72.72% of the total votes cast, while Marvin, also a Brooklyn Center resident, received 2,892 votes, or 27.14% of the votes cast.

