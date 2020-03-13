UPDATE:
As of 4 p.m. Friday, school will resume Tuesday, March 17, for Robbinsdale Area Schools students.
In a letter to district families and staff, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins thanked "our students, families and staff for their understanding, patience and support during this unprecedented time navigating the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic. As always, the health and safety of our students, families, staff and community are our top priority."
ORIGINAL POST
In a message sent to families and staff members, the Robbinsdale Area Schools Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said schools will be closed Friday due to coronavirus/COVID-19. The closure includes all Adventure Club sites, early childhood and ECFE classes and events, adult academic program classes and after-school activities and practices.
A parent contacted Forest Elementary officials on March 12 to report they had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The parent said they were in the Forest Elementary gym on March 11 during parent pick-up. The school is working to clean and sanitize the gym and parent pick-up areas. The parent’s student was requested to stay home until they receive further instruction from the Minnesota Department of Health. The district will continue to monitor the situation. Forest Elementary is in Crystal.
“The District continues to monitor COVID-19 and is prepared to appropriately respond,” Jenkins said.
If there is a COVID-19 outbreak in the area, the district will take direction from the MDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Education. Students are discouraged from coming to school if they are not feeling well.
District officials were contacted about future plans for having school, but had not responded as of 11:30 a.m. Friday.
For updates visit rdale.org.
