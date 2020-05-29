Saturday afternoon update:
The City of New Hope has extended the curfew in the city for Saturday and Sunday. According to a city release, the curfew ill be in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday and from 8 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday, June 1.
During the hours of the curfew, all persons must not travel on any public street or in any public place. All law enforcement, fire, medical personnel, as well as other personnel as authorized by the city, county, state or federal jurisdictions are exempt from the curfew. Individuals seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, experiencing homelessness or having to travel to and from employment are also exempt.
11 p.m. Friday UPDATE:
The Golden Valley City Council held an emergency meeting tonight to pass an ordinance imposing a citywide curfew, which was immediate after passage at the 9 p.m. meeting.
The curfew will be in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday, May 30. The curfew will go into effect again at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 30, until 6 a.m. Sunday, May 31. During the curfew, all persons must not travel on any public street or in any public place in the City of Golden Valley.
All law enforcement, fire, medical personnel, and members of the news media, as well as other personnel authorized by the City of Minneapolis, City of Saint Paul, Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Minnesota State Patrol, or Minnesota National Guard, are exempt from the curfew. Individuals traveling directly to and from work, seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, or experiencing homelessness are also exempt.
UPDATE: The mayor of Crystal has issued emergency declaration on curfew from 11 a.m. tonight through 6 a.m. Saturday.
No curfew has been issued in Golden Valley.
City leaders in Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Robbinsdale and New Hope have issued emergency declarations for a temporary curfew tonight and through the weekend. Here are the announcements from city emails and social media posts.
In Brooklyn Park, Mayor Jeffrey Lunde is issuing a local emergency declaration in Brooklyn Park for a temporary curfew:
• Friday, May 29 beginning at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 30
• Saturday, May 30 beginning at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 31
• Sunday, May 31 beginning at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Monday, June 1
During the curfew, no one may travel in Brooklyn Park streets or public places, except for first responders, members of the media, people going to and from work, individuals seeking emergency care or fleeing from danger and those experiencing homelessness.
In Brooklyn Center, Mayor Mike Elliott has issued an emergency proclamation establishing the following emergency regulation related to the ongoing local emergency:
1. A City-wide curfew for all persons within the City of Brooklyn Center from 8:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. for the duration of this emergency proclamation. Such curfew does not apply to people traveling to or from work, emergency services, law enforcement, people seeking medical care or fleeing danger, the homeless, or the news media.
2. Said curfew shall be in effect until 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, unless extended by another emergency proclamation.
3. This emergency proclamation is effective immediately.
4. Any violation of this emergency proclamation shall be a petty misdemeanor. Give warning and chance to comply.
The City of New Hope has imposed a City-Wide Curfew beginning at 8 p.m. tonight, Friday May 29, 2020, until 6 a.m. on Saturday May 30, 2020.
During the hours of the curfew, all persons must not travel on any public street or in any public place. All law enforcement, fire, medical personnel, as well other personnel as authorized by the City, County, State, or Federal jurisdictions are exempt from the curfew. Individuals seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, experiencing homelessness, and having to travel to and from employment are also exempt.
City officials are asking citizens to partner with them by being aware and being extra eyes and ears in the community. Please do not hesitate to call 911 for assistance or to report any suspicious activity. The City of New Hope is committed to the well-being and safety of our residents, visitors, and business owners. The New Hope Police Department will continue to be engaged and responsive to everyone in our community during these difficult times.
In Robbinsdale, Mayor Regan Murphy has signed an emergency curfew declaration effective 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight and until further notice. This action was taken to help keep the community safe, according to a city Facebook post. The post does note that city officials realize that this is short notice and it will take time for people who are out and unaware of the declaration to make their way home.
According to a city news release, within the City of Robbinsdale, there has been some damage to property as well as some attempts to break into local businesses and some businesses who are most likely to be targets for looters have taken precautions. Police officers have been proactive in patrolling focused areas and responding immediately to 911 calls.
In response to the substantial damage of property and break-ins to businesses of surrounding cities, the city has added extra patrol officers to each shift to increase presence, patrol, and continue to be responsive to our community. We also have available additional resources we can call on if the need arises.
As always, we ask our citizens to partner with us by being aware and being extra eyes and ears in our community. Please do not hesitate to call 911 for assistance or to report any suspicious activity.
The City of Robbinsdale is committed to the well-being and safety of our residents, visitors, and business owners. The Robbinsdale Police Department will continue to be engaged and responsive to everyone in our community during these difficult
