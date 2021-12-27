UPDATE: Jymirah Chatman was found safe at 10 p.m. Dec. 28 in Detroit by Michigan State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

The man she was with was arrested for deprivation of parental rights and is expected to be extradited to Minnesota.

Michigan authorities are in the process of reuniting Chatman with her family.

----

A 16-year-old girl reported missing Dec. 20 remains missing, according to the Brooklyn Park police department.

Jymirah Jacqueline Chatman, 16, was reported missing at 6:20 a.m. Dec. 20. She was last seen at her home the previous night prior to 11 p.m.

Before apparently leaving home, Chatman left a note stating that she was leaving but would return.

Investigators determined that at approximately 4 a.m. she was a passenger in a blue 2002 Toyota Camry that was involved in a single car crash near Mauston, Wisconsin.

She is “believed to be in Detroit with a 32-year-old man,” said Deputy Chief Mark Bruley. “We asked the FBI for help.”

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black shoes, a black coat with pink fur, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.

