A minor was fatally shot in Brooklyn Park Aug. 17, according to the Police Department. A memorial service for the victim later turned violent with more than 50 gunshots fired between multiple groups of individuals.
At 3:42 p.m., Brooklyn Park Police officers were dispatched to the African Market, at 5700 Brookdale Drive, on a report of a shooting.
The business is located north of Brooklyn Boulevard and Brookdale Drive, and east of Zane Avenue, across the street from the Dairy Queen, White Castle and Walgreens on Zane.
Arriving officers found a 17-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers rendered first aid to the victim, and he was transported to a hospital by ambulance. The victim died at the hospital due to his injuries.
According to the Police Department, investigators believe that the suspect walked up to a stationary car in the parking lot and shot the victim while he was sitting in his vehicle.
The motive for the shooting is unclear, but officers believe that several suspects were involved in the shooting and fled on foot following the incident.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Later that night, violence continued at the site of the shooting.
According to the police department, a large group of people attended a memorial for the victim of the earlier homicide.
At approximately 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the memorial site on a report of numerous gunshots.
Police determined that several groups of individuals exchanged gunfire at the memorial site. At least one of the firearms used is believed to be fully automatic.
More than 50 rounds were fired in the incident, with rounds striking many vehicles, according to the Police Department.
After the shooting, the Police Department called in outside agencies to assist with crowd control as the group became unruly.
One juvenile and three adults were arrested for weapons violations and rioting.
Bishop Harding Smith will lead the victim's family in a memorial service asking for an end to the violence at 5 p.m. tonight.
The Gold Key Strip Mall, where the original shooting occurred, will close at 6 p.m. due to the ongoing violence.
