A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection to a Halloween shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead on the 5500 block of Yates Avenue North in Crystal.

According to the Crystal Police Department, the 29-year-old man turned himself in to investigators and is currently in the Hennepin County Jail.

This is still an active investigation, according to the news release from Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard, and there may be additional charges. Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call the department’s tip line at 763-531-1020.

According to earlier information provided by the department, county dispatch received a phone call just after 9 p.m. regarding a man having been shot. Crystal Police officers responded and found the man inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers, along with paramedics, attempted lifesaving care for the victim, but he died at the scene from his injuries.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Crime Lab responded to assist in processing the crime scene.

Investigators do not believe this incident to be random and do not believe there is any danger to the public.

