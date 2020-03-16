The Brooklyn Park Police Department, with the Minnesota State Patrol, have arrested an individual in connection with a fatal hit-and-run March 17.

Brooklyn Park Police and the state patrol identified and arrested an adult male school bus driver who is alleged to be the driver of the fatal striking vehicle. The driver is currently in police custody for criminal vehicular homicide. 

At 6:49 a.m. March 16, Brooklyn Park Police Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Humboldt Avenue and Meadowood Drive on a report of a person lying in the street, according to Deputy Chief Mark Bruley. Responding officers located an adult female who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

Officers found that the woman died from her apparent injuries.

