Mississippi Gateway Regional Park has several upcoming events that aim to educate and enhance participants’ experience in the park and the great outdoors in general.
• Sunday, August 14, 1-3 p.m., Free Family Fun Day: Nature Photography – Bring a camera and learn some of the basics of nature photography while walking through the park and practicing the “rules” along the way. Drop in anytime to enjoy this self-paced activity. This program is free and open to all ages. Children 11 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
• Sunday, August 14, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Phenology Society August Meet Up – Spend a year diving deep into Minnesota’s phenology. Throughout 2022 the Phenology Society is meeting once a month on Sunday mornings to discuss the phenological events we have observed, events coming up and other related topics. Become a member to receive a phenology journal to use throughout 2022 and free admission to all meet ups. Bring your lunch or go on a hike after class with fellow society members for extended phenology conversations and observations. Cost is $5 and reservations are required by two days prior. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is open to ages 16-plus.
• Saturday, August 20, from 7-8:30 a.m., at Mississippi Gateway Regional Park, Brooklyn Park. Join us for regular bird hikes throughout 2022, the Park District’s Big Year of Birds! We will enjoy a gentle walk and seek out the birds that visit the river, forests and marshes along the Mississippi. All levels of interest are welcome. Binoculars are provided. This program is free, but reservations are required by two days prior. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is open to ages 16+.
• Saturday, August 20, 9-11 a.m., Young Birders Club: Sparrows and Finches, Oh My! – Members of the sparrow and finch families are tough to identify. Learn some tips and tricks to figure out who is who, then use these new skills looking for them out on the trail. Free for Young Birders Club members (discount applied at checkout). Cost is $5 and reservations are required. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is for ages 9-12.
