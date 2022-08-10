Mississippi Gateway Regional Park has several upcoming events that aim to educate and enhance participants’ experience in the park and the great outdoors in general.

• Sunday, August 14, 1-3 p.m., Free Family Fun Day: Nature Photography – Bring a camera and learn some of the basics of nature photography while walking through the park and practicing the “rules” along the way. Drop in anytime to enjoy this self-paced activity. This program is free and open to all ages. Children 11 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments