Brooklyn Center's Civic Center sign advertises the Aug. 11 primary election.

In unofficial election results from the Minnesota Secretary of State, Marquita Butler, Kris Lawrence-Anderson, Alfreda Daniels, and Sizi Goyah lead in the Aug. 11 Brooklyn Center City Council primary election.

The results were reported directly to the Secretary of State's office by the city's seven voting precincts. However, absentee ballots will continue to be collected after polls close until Aug. 14.

Butler leads the group with 1,372 votes, or 22.11% of the total votes cast. Lawrence-Anderson followed with 1,313, or 21.16% of the votes. Daniels received 1,159, or 18.68%, and Goyah received 737, or 11.88% of the votes.

Trailing this group of four are Leng Xiong, with 714 votes, or 11.50%, Christine Suste, with 648 votes or 10.44%, and Faisal Dahdal, with 263 or 4.24%.

Ultimately, the winning group of four will compete for two council seats. Lawrence-Anderson and Butler are incumbents in the race.

This story will be updated as vote counts continue.

