Unity Revival Movement is hosting a Juneteenth celebration 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Vertical Church’s outdoor field, 7600 Humboldt Ave. N., Brooklyn Park.

“The community of Brooklyn Park could use a ray of sunshine, hope, and blessing,” said James Rene, executive vice president of Unity Revival Movement. “We need to celebrate Juneteenth and come together as a community for a time of food, fun, hope, and encouragement.”

The celebration will offer free hot dogs, chips and drinks, a kid’s bike raffle, live music from hip hop artists True Serva and DJ BennyK, and community faith speakers including Charles Karukuu, James Rene, Sammy Wanyoni and David Hunter.

