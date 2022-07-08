Two men were charged after police allege they were involved in a shots-fired incident in Brooklyn Center.
More than 100 gunshots were fired at two scenes the early morning hours of July 6.
Connor Green, 19, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree riot, while Brian Jordan, 21, of Fridley, was charged with second-degree riot and reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.
The Brooklyn Center Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident and expects additional charges to be filed in the future.
According to the complaint, Brooklyn Center Police Officers were dispatched to Sonder House Apartments, in the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue on a report of shots fired.
Callers reported two parties shooting at each other in the parking lot.
Arriving officers were told by dispatch that an involved party was a male wearing a black shirt and orange shorts.
“He was located and ID'd as Brian X. Jordan,” the complaint states.
Another involved party was described as a male wearing a red jacket and black pants.
Police allege this man was Green.
Witnesses described between two and six other shooters with Jordan and Green during the incident.
The criminal complaint does not describe the circumstances by which they were identified and arrested, or where they were when the arrests occurred, but Jordan and Green were together when they were arrested and are listed as co-defendants in court documents.
Both were booked into the Hennepin County Jail at 3:42 a.m. on July 6.
Police reviewed surveillance video and spoke with witnesses, who described Jordan and Green carrying firearms when the shooting occurred.
Jordan allegedly can be seen in video footage “waving the gun around and pointing it at people at a small party on a patio area,” according to the complaint. “After leaving the party, defendant Jordan removes the pistol and begins firing, with at least five others doing the same from the parking lot. Firing was confirmed by police after seeing muzzle flashes from guns on video.”
While all this was occurring, arriving officers found a vehicle matching the description fleeing the scene. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver continued to flee.
Officers gave chase, with the suspect driving to the 5600 block of East River Road in Fridley before fleeing the vehicle on foot and escaping the scene.
Officers recovered more than 75 spent shell casings from the parking lot of the apartment complex.
More than 25 spent shell casings were recovered from a second scene on Northway Drive, East of Xerxes Avenue.
No injuries were reported in the incident. Multiple apartments and vehicles were struck in the gunfire.
At the time of his arrest, Jordan had an active felony warrant out of Anoka County.
According to the Hennepin County Jail Roster, Jordan posted his $20,000 non-cash bail and was released July 8 at 2:28 a.m.
Meanwhile, Green posted his $20,000 non-cash bail and was released July 8 at 2:35 a.m.
