Two unrelated shootings on Interstate Highway 94 Feb. 7 left victims with non-life threatening wounds.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, at approximately 1:15 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol was dispatched to a reported shooting on I-94 near 49th Avenue North.

The Minneapolis Police Department responded to assist the State Patrol.

Responding officers found a shooting victim in a vehicle who had pulled over to the side of the highway.

The victim was shot in the leg and was transported to a nearby hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

There have been no arrests in the incident, but the Police Department is continuing to investigate.

According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, at approximately 2:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting on I-94.

Responding officers located an adult male near 57th Avenue North with a gunshot wound and rendered medical aid.

The victim had been shot while he was in his vehicle.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment, and is believed to have experienced non-life-threatening wounds.

“My impression yesterday was that the victim was going to be released within a couple of hours,” said Cmdr. Garett Flesland.

The shooter was believed to be traveling in a black truck or black SUV, which fled following the shooting.

Brooklyn Center detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. The department does not believe the shooting to be random.

However, “this incident was not related to the one in Minneapolis about an hour earlier,” Flesland said.

The Minneapolis Police Department concurred, saying the two incidents do not appear to be linked.

