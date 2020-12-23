Two men with gunshot wounds are in stable condition after a shooting incident around 1 p.m. Dec. 22 in Crystal.
According to the Crystal Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Brunswick Avenue North regarding gunshots and found evidence that shots had been fired, but didn’t locate anyone who had been shot.
At about the same time, a 20-year-old man arrived at a clinic in New Hope with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Shortly after that, a 23-year-old man arrived at a local hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound.
Neither of the men lives in Crystal, according to the department.
Investigators are working to determine if the men are connected to the incident. Police do not believe the incident was a random act or that there is any danger to the public.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the department at 763-531-1020.
