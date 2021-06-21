Jessica Meeks and Peyton Schwiebert, of Golden Valley, will participate in Circus Juventas’ summer show, Galaxium, which runs July 30 to Aug. 15.
Circus Juventas is a youth circus performance school. Tickets for Galaxium’s 16 shows go on sale Monday, July 5, at Ticketworks.com or the Circus Juventas Box Office, 1270 Montral Ave. St. Paul.
Circus Juventas will continue to follow all Centers for Disease Control safety precautions and guidelines.
Galaxium is set on a lush planet on the edge of the universe, three-times the size of earth. Advanced performers will launch its audience on a space mission led by a space industrialist who embarks on a journey her great-great grandparents took 100 years earlier and never returned.
“Our show presents a rare opportunity to see the best of the high-flying trapeze and daring aerial circus arts people love to watch, blended with one-of-a-kind storytelling,” said Elizabeth “Betty” Butler, artistic director and co-founder. “Our contemporary circus style continues to evolve just like the internationally known Cirque du Soleil.”
Info: circusjuventas.org
