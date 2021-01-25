To raise awareness and spark dialogue about the impacts of inequitable access to a clean, healthy environment and environmental amenities, the Golden Valley Environmental and Human Rights commissions will host “Climate Change in Minnesota: Implications and Disparate Impacts” 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. The event will be hosted virtually.
Climatologist Mark Seeley will present on the negative impact climate change has on different communities. There will also be time for questions from viewers.
The event will be broadcast live on public access television and online. A recording will be available for one week after the event.
Visit goldenvalleymn.gov for instructions on how to view the event. Direct questions to tromano@goldenvalleymn.gov.
