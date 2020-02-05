Janet Rein and Billie Pace-Gaczyk are nominated teachers from the Robbinsdale Area Schools for the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.
“We are proud to celebrate Ms. Rein and Ms. Pace-Gaczyk for their nominations,” Superintendent Carlton D. Jenkins shared. “We have exceptional educators in our district who are dedicated to academic excellence for all students.”
Rein is a kindergarten teacher at Lakeview Elementary in Robbinsdale. Pace-Gaczyk is a life and earth sciences teacher at Sandburg Middle School in Golden Valley. Pace-Gaczyk was also the 2019 district teacher of the year.
“It is great to see two outstanding teachers from Robbinsdale represent our district in this year’s selection process for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. This recognition is deserved of their earnest, committed and inventive teaching,” said Peter Eckhoff, president of the Robbinsdale Federation of Teachers.
According to Education Minnesota, this year is the 56th annual award, with 134 candidates ranging from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade, early childhood family education and adult basic education.
The teacher of the year will be announced Sunday, May 3, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. During the coming weeks, a 25-member panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists.
