Two people were found dead after a Thursday morning house fire in New Hope.
According to a media release from the New Hope Police Department, police officers and West Metro Fire Rescue and North Memorial ambulance crews responded just before 11 a.m. June 18 to a house fire in the 4600 block of Aquila Avenue.
West Metro crews extinguished the fire and searched the residence. Two deceased persons were found inside the house.
At this time, the State Fire Marshal is the investigating agency. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner are assisting with the investigation.
