The Brooklyn Park Police Department arrested two suspects after they allegedly fired shots into a home Oct. 25.
According to the police department, at approximately 1 p.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of Unity Lane on a report that several individuals had fired shots into an occupied residence.
As officers arrived, a suspect vehicle was leaving the scene. While officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle made efforts to flee the scene. Officers pursued the vehicle and disabled it after a short chase.
Two suspects, who were in possession of two stolen guns, were arrested following the chase.
The department was assisted by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Brooklyn Center Police Department during the incident.
