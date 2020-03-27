The coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic has affected the community, business, the government and schools. Those just so happen to be the foundational areas of focus for the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce.
“With all four cornerstones of our work being impacted, we are so busy,” said chamber spokesperson Laura Roehl.
The chamber staff members have been busy making phone calls to their members and reaching out to nonmembers to keep as many business owners connected to resources as possible.
During a free March 26 webinar, TwinWest President Shannon Full said that it was more important than ever to “propel local ideas” to as many business owners as possible.
“We’re at a time where we want to extend our resources to the general business community,” she said.
The organization is ramping up its efforts by providing free resources, webinars and more to keep all in the loop about ideas and updates on legislative relief efforts.
Spectrum of needs
Even if businesses aren’t in dire situations, they may need help keeping their customers informed about updated hygiene practices, hours and changes to services offered. This could be something as simple as making sure that information searched on Google remains accurate.
For others, needs aren’t quite so simple. Full said, in her calls to businesses, she had heard from some owners and managers who didn’t know if they would be able to remain in business two weeks, let alone two months.
State Sen. Paul Anderson (R-Plymouth) called in to discuss movement at the legislative level to aid business. He recommended that hurting business owners share their stories with their representatives, but admitted that whatever was passed likely wouldn’t be enough to keep every business afloat.
“We are going to have some businesses not reopen after this,” he said.
Full said she has been informed about a full spectrum of business impact, from “sheer devastation” to those eagerly planning a reopening. A constant theme had been a “significant sense of calm.”
“People are understanding that this is a crisis. ... How do we work through it?” she said. “There’s a lot of hope.”
Reaching out
Roehl said the organization’s website is home to many resources for businesses at the local, state and federal levels. The chamber has announced a partnership with the Minneapolis Chamber and Hennepin County. It also plans to serve as a springboard for sharing ideas across businesses, as it always has.
The chamber is based in St. Louis Park and represents businesses in 11 cities: Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Golden Valley, Hopkins, Maple Grove, Medicine Lake, Minnetonka, New Hope, Plymouth and St. Louis Park. The organization also has membership in nine school districts, many of which cross into other cities.
Still, Roehl said that 35% of TwinWest memberships come from businesses that operate outside of its core area.
Anderson said many conversations he was having at the legislative level had been about the impact on school districts, higher education and county and city governments. He apologized for frustrations with the application process for disaster assistance loans through the federal Small Business Administration. Local loan programs are also being offered at the state level through the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
“This is why it’s really important for myself and others in the Legislature to really understand what you as a business are feeling and hearing right now,” he said.
Support and solutions
Roehl said the chamber’s strategy will change as “we come along the curve.” Sooner, rather than later, she hoped to be working with business owners and managers on recovery from the crisis.
For now, what an everyday person can do to support local businesses is to patronize in any way they can. For some, that might mean buying their products or services, but for those that have been forced to temporarily close, it could be words of encouragement. Roehl suggested reaching out to the people from those companies that aren’t able to conduct business and let them know they are missed.
In the meantime, Anderson and Full said that they looked forward to coming up with creative ways to keep local commerce vital. Future webinars through the chamber will involve brainstorming and networking to keep business owners connected.
“Minnesotans are innovative and reform-minded, people are jumping to step up with innovative ideas to keep the economy going. Any ideas are welcome,” said Anderson.
