Donations to Toys for Tots, a giving program operated through the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, providing toys, books, and other gifts to children and families that can use extra support during the holiday season, are being accepted at the Crystal Police Department, 4141 Douglas Drive N., until Friday, Dec. 13.
This is the 25th year that Hennepin County police departments have participated in the delivery of toys to the Toys for Tots program.
The Crystal Police Explorers will be participating this week in a police motorcade to take the donations to KARE11 on Friday, Dec. 13. Minnesota law enforcement will be featured on the 5 p.m. newscast.
As of early this week, more than 100 items had been donated in Crystal.
The department is accepting unwrapped toys for children up to the age of 16. Some of the items most in demand are sporting equipment/bags/balls; books, backpacks, cosmetics, purses, cosmetics, purses, watch/wallet gift sets, bath gift sets, board games, radio control cars/trucks, hand-held electronics, skateboards/helmets, curling irons, hair straighteners, and hair dryers.
In general, it is suggested that donors consider what may be an appropriate gift for their own child/relative and donate based on this.
Checks are also accepted and should be made out to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Checks may be dropped off at the Crystal Police Department, attn: Julie Dorr. The department will make sure delivery is made.
