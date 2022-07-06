P207CO_TonySumnicht.jpg

Tony Sumnicht

Tony Sumnicht has announced his run as a candidate for Crystal City Council in Section II.

The Section II seat, which represents the northern half of Crystal, is currently held by Councilmember Olga Parsons.

Sumnicht currently serves as the vice chair for the Crystal Parks and Recreation Commission. He is also a volunteer for the Crystal Frolics Committee, the Crystal Farmers Market and Stonewall Sports, which is an LGBTQ+ community-based sports league. Professionally, he works as a food safety and quality assurance manager for one of the nation’s largest producers of pizza crusts. 

The candidate said he looks forward to meeting the residents of Crystal during his campaign, listening to their stories and hearing their concerns.

“Crystal is changing. We are becoming a more vibrant and diverse community, but the city has not been responsive enough to meet the needs of our changing demographics,” Sumnicht said. “We need to bring our community together to make Crystal more equitable and inclusive, and on the city council I will work to ensure safe neighborhoods and community trust in public safety.”

Sumnicht said another one of his main focuses will be revitalizing the city’s commercial areas and working to build a more vibrant local economy.

“There is much more potential in our city that has yet to be realized. I am running to realize that potential and re-energize our city,” he said. “I am not someone who will settle for the status quo. I will always prioritize the quality of life and prosperity of residents.”

For more information, visit TonyForCrystal.com.

